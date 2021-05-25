Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nealy 1 Million Shares of Pure Storage

Chris Lange
May 25, 2021 9:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 1 million shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 3% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 995,901 shares of Pure Storage. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $18.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 76% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 210,000
ARKF Sell SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE 59,936
ARKG Sell GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 152,200
ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 600
ARKK Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 12,700
ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 306
ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 995,901
ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 3,062
ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 44,973
ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 86,828
ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 187,281
ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 136,943
ARKQ Sell ADSK AUTODESK INC 28,706
ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 12,950
ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 30,186
ARKQ Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 6,997
ARKW Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 1,889
ARKW Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 18
ARKW Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 6
ARKW Sell PDD PINDUODUO INC 32,396
ARKW Sell JD JD.COM INC 94,201
ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 541
ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 1,905
ARKX Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 35
ARKX Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 1,242
ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 3,915
ARKX Sell GRMN GARMIN LTD 1,200
ARKX Sell ADSK AUTODESK INC 4,167
ARKX Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 50

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Read more: Investing, ARKK, PSTG, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

