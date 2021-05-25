Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nealy 1 Million Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 1 million shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 3% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 995,901 shares of Pure Storage. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $18.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 76% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Sell
|9923HK
|YEAHKA LTD
|210,000
|ARKF
|Sell
|SCHW
|CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE
|59,936
|ARKG
|Sell
|GH
|GUARDANT HEALTH INC
|152,200
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|600
|ARKK
|Sell
|SYRS
|SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|12,700
|ARKK
|Sell
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC
|306
|ARKK
|Sell
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|995,901
|ARKK
|Sell
|ONVO
|ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC
|3,062
|ARKK
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|44,973
|ARKK
|Sell
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|86,828
|ARKK
|Sell
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|187,281
|ARKK
|Sell
|HUYA
|HUYA INC
|136,943
|ARKQ
|Sell
|ADSK
|AUTODESK INC
|28,706
|ARKQ
|Sell
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|12,950
|ARKQ
|Sell
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|30,186
|ARKQ
|Sell
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|6,997
|ARKW
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|1,889
|ARKW
|Sell
|SI
|SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP
|18
|ARKW
|Sell
|PINS
|PINTEREST INC
|6
|ARKW
|Sell
|PDD
|PINDUODUO INC
|32,396
|ARKW
|Sell
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|94,201
|ARKW
|Sell
|HUBS
|HUBSPOT INC
|541
|ARKW
|Sell
|API
|AGORA INC
|1,905
|ARKX
|Sell
|SPCE
|VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC
|35
|ARKX
|Sell
|RAVN
|RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC
|1,242
|ARKX
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|3,915
|ARKX
|Sell
|GRMN
|GARMIN LTD
|1,200
|ARKX
|Sell
|ADSK
|AUTODESK INC
|4,167
|ARKX
|Sell
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|50
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.