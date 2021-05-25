Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nealy 1 Million Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 1 million shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 3% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 995,901 shares of Pure Storage. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $18.9 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 76% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 210,000 ARKF Sell SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE 59,936 ARKG Sell GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 152,200 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 600 ARKK Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 12,700 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 306 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 995,901 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 3,062 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 44,973 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 86,828 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 187,281 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 136,943 ARKQ Sell ADSK AUTODESK INC 28,706 ARKQ Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 12,950 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 30,186 ARKQ Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 6,997 ARKW Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 1,889 ARKW Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 18 ARKW Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 6 ARKW Sell PDD PINDUODUO INC 32,396 ARKW Sell JD JD.COM INC 94,201 ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 541 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 1,905 ARKX Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 35 ARKX Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 1,242 ARKX Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 3,915 ARKX Sell GRMN GARMIN LTD 1,200 ARKX Sell ADSK AUTODESK INC 4,167 ARKX Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 50

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.