Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of UiPath

Chris Lange
June 11, 2021 12:06 am

A few of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. Accordingly these funds bought over 1 million shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) shares on Thursday, as the price of these ETFs gained more than 1% on Thursday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 242,492 shares of UiPath, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 604,635 shares, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 87,472 shares, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 147,038 shares. At Thursday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at roughly $80.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up 92% in the last year, ARKK is up 76%, ARKQ was up about 72%, and ARKW is up 74%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 9,882
ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 9,200
ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 242,492
ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 60,813
ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 604,635
ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 87,472
ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 77,623
ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 19,506
ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 147,038

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.
