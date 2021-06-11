Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of UiPath

A few of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. Accordingly these funds bought over 1 million shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) shares on Thursday, as the price of these ETFs gained more than 1% on Thursday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 242,492 shares of UiPath, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 604,635 shares, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 87,472 shares, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 147,038 shares. At Thursday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at roughly $80.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up 92% in the last year, ARKK is up 76%, ARKQ was up about 72%, and ARKW is up 74%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|9,882
|ARKG
|Buy
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|9,200
|ARKG
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|242,492
|ARKK
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|60,813
|ARKK
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|604,635
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|87,472
|ARKQ
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|77,623
|ARKQ
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|19,506
|ARKW
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|147,038
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.