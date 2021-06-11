Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of UiPath

A few of the ARK exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. Accordingly these funds bought over 1 million shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) shares on Thursday, as the price of these ETFs gained more than 1% on Thursday. Note that these ETFs are still up handily in the last year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 242,492 shares of UiPath, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 604,635 shares, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 87,472 shares, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 147,038 shares. At Thursday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at roughly $80.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up 92% in the last year, ARKK is up 76%, ARKQ was up about 72%, and ARKW is up 74%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 9,882 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 9,200 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 242,492 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 60,813 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 604,635 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 87,472 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 77,623 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 19,506 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 147,038

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.