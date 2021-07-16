Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 800,000 Shares of Khosla Ventures

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Thursday. The fund bought nearly 800,000 shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ: KVSB), as the price of this ETF lost 1.5% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 793,065 shares of Khosla Ventures. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 51% in the past year.
Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|39,887
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC
|60,256
|ARKG
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS INC
|152,712
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|36,732
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI INC
|347,305
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|69,172
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|224,559
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|354,919
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|91,585
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP
|3,523
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|47,349
|ARKW
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP
|468,289
|ARKW
|KVSB
|KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II
|793,065
|ARKW
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|95,058
|ARKX
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|9,612
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.