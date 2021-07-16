Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 800,000 Shares of Khosla Ventures

Chris Lange
July 16, 2021 9:15 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Thursday. The fund bought nearly 800,000 shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ: KVSB), as the price of this ETF lost 1.5% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 793,065 shares of Khosla Ventures. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 51% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 39,887
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 60,256
ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 152,712
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 36,732
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 347,305
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 69,172
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 224,559
ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 354,919
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 91,585
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 3,523
ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 47,349
ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 468,289
ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 793,065
ARKW PATH UIPATH INC 95,058
ARKX PATH UIPATH INC 9,612


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: 5 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as a Market Correction May Have Started

Read more: Investing, ARKW, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Best Buy, Chevron, Exxon,...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/12

Blazing Biotechs Highlight Stocks Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside...