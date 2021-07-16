Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 800,000 Shares of Khosla Ventures

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Thursday. The fund bought nearly 800,000 shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ: KVSB), as the price of this ETF lost 1.5% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 793,065 shares of Khosla Ventures. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $8.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 51% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 39,887 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 60,256 ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 152,712 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 36,732 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 347,305 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 69,172 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 224,559 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 354,919 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 91,585 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 3,523 ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 47,349 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP 468,289 ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 793,065 ARKW PATH UIPATH INC 95,058 ARKX PATH UIPATH INC 9,612



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

