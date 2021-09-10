Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of UiPath

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. Altogether, these funds bought over a million shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of these ETFs gained less than 1% on the day. Note that these funds are still up handily in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 225,066 shares of the robotics software firm, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 600,917 shares, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 74,786 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 151,252 shares. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $57.2 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. Each of these funds is up around 47% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 217,443 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 213,856 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 8,300 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 20,948 ARKG PATH UIPATH 225,066 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 301 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 36,990 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 18,339 ARKK PATH UIPATH 600,917 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 60,000 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 274,459 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 74,786 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 406,402 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 46,792 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 54,488 ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 10,154 ARKW ROKU ROKU 59,529 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 16,000 ARKW PATH UIPATH 151,252 ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 50,300 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 14,463 ARKX HEI HEICO 2,749



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

