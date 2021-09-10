Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of UiPath

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. Altogether, these funds bought over a million shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of these ETFs gained less than 1% on the day. Note that these funds are still up handily in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 225,066 shares of the robotics software firm, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 600,917 shares, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 74,786 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 151,252 shares. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $57.2 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. Each of these funds is up around 47% in the past 52 weeks.
Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|DSYSJ
|DISCOVERY
|217,443
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|213,856
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|8,300
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|20,948
|ARKG
|PATH
|UIPATH
|225,066
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|301
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|36,990
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|18,339
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|600,917
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|60,000
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|274,459
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH
|74,786
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|406,402
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|46,792
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|54,488
|ARKW
|SPLK
|SPLUNK
|10,154
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|59,529
|ARKW
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|16,000
|ARKW
|PATH
|UIPATH
|151,252
|ARKW
|KVSB
|KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II
|50,300
|ARKX
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|14,463
|ARKX
|HEI
|HEICO
|2,749
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.