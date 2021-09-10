Investing

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 1 Million Shares of UiPath

Chris Lange
September 10, 2021 8:05 am

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. Altogether, these funds bought over a million shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of these ETFs gained less than 1% on the day. Note that these funds are still up handily in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 225,066 shares of the robotics software firm, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 600,917 shares, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 74,786 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 151,252 shares. At Thursday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $57.2 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. Each of these funds is up around 47% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 217,443
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 213,856
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 8,300
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 20,948
ARKG PATH UIPATH 225,066
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 301
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 36,990
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 18,339
ARKK PATH UIPATH 600,917
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 60,000
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 274,459
ARKQ PATH UIPATH 74,786
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 406,402
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 46,792
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 54,488
ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 10,154
ARKW ROKU ROKU 59,529
ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 16,000
ARKW PATH UIPATH 151,252
ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 50,300
ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 14,463
ARKX HEI HEICO 2,749


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
