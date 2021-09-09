Investing

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Roughly 1.4 Million Shares of UiPath

Chris Lange
September 9, 2021 11:05 am

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Wednesday. Altogether, these funds bought nearly 1.4 million shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of these ETFs lost around 2% on the day. Note that these funds are still up handily in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 297,454 shares of the robotics firm, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 786,506 shares, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 101,169 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 197,838 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $78.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. Each of these funds is up around 50% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Z ZILLOW 39,898
ARKF STNE STONECO 175,969
ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 165,619
ARKF ETSY ETSY 42,562
ARKF FTCH FARFETCH 182,538
ARKF JD JD.COM 32,399
ARKG PATH UIPATH 297,454
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 10,357
ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 55,010
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 270,100
ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 52,802
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 63,924
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 94,993
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 55,058
ARKK PATH UIPATH 786,506
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 616,413
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 74,729
ARKQ DE DEERE 37,991
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 96,118
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 357,400
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 10,910
ARKQ PATH UIPATH 101,169
ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 43,650
ARKW ROKU ROKU 40,200
ARKW PATH UIPATH 197,838
ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 117,982
ARKX HEI HEICO 4,524
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 38,045
ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 1,076
ARKX 6301JP KOMATSU 83,200
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 243,264


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Dumps Over $100 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

