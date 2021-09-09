Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Roughly 1.4 Million Shares of UiPath

A few of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Wednesday. Altogether, these funds bought nearly 1.4 million shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of these ETFs lost around 2% on the day. Note that these funds are still up handily in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 297,454 shares of the robotics firm, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 786,506 shares, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 101,169 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 197,838 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $78.1 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. Each of these funds is up around 50% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF Z ZILLOW 39,898 ARKF STNE STONECO 175,969 ARKF DSYSJ DISCOVERY 165,619 ARKF ETSY ETSY 42,562 ARKF FTCH FARFETCH 182,538 ARKF JD JD.COM 32,399 ARKG PATH UIPATH 297,454 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 10,357 ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 55,010 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 270,100 ARKG VCYT VERACYTE 52,802 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 63,924 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 94,993 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 55,058 ARKK PATH UIPATH 786,506 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 616,413 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 74,729 ARKQ DE DEERE 37,991 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 96,118 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 357,400 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 10,910 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 101,169 ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 43,650 ARKW ROKU ROKU 40,200 ARKW PATH UIPATH 197,838 ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 117,982 ARKX HEI HEICO 4,524 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 38,045 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 1,076 ARKX 6301JP KOMATSU 83,200 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 243,264



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

