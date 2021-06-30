Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 850,000 Shares of UiPath

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Tuesday. Altogether, these funds bought over 850,000 shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) on Tuesday, as the price of these ETFs gained less than 1% on Tuesday. Note that these funds are still up handily in the last year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 291,229 shares of UiPath, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 566,900 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $59.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKG is up 84% in the past year and ARKK is up 92%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|IONS
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|268,748
|ARKG
|PATH
|UIPath
|291,229
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPath
|566,900
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|50,625
|ARKQ
|BZ
|Kanzhun
|109,718
|ARKW
|BZ
|Kanzhun
|101,005
|ARKW
|VUZI
|Vuzix
|232,063
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.