Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 425,000 Shares of UiPath

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Wednesday. Altogether, these funds bought over 425,000 shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of these ETFs dropped around 1% for the day. Note that these funds are still up handily in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 89,424 shares of UiPath, and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 152,245 shares, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 185,692 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $29.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKQ and ARKK are up more than 80% in the past year, but ARKW less so.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 266,687 ARKK PATH UiPath 152,245 ARKQ PATH UiPath 89,424 ARKW BZ Kanzhun 481,408 ARKW PATH UiPath 185,692 ARKW VUZI Vuzix 303,763



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

