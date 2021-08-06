Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over $176 Million Worth of Roku Shares

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Thursday. The fund bought over 240,000 shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) altogether, as the price of these ETFs gained over 1% on the day. Note that these funds are up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 337,688 shares of Fate Therapeutics and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 99,201 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $176.3 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 49% in the past year and ARKW is up closer to 48%.
Here is a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|SMFR
|Sema4
|73,710
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|15,000
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 Devices
|70,000
|ARKG
|SURF
|Surface Oncology
|38,017
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|525
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|21,100
|ARKK
|EDIT
|Editas Medicine
|25,000
|ARKK
|SRNG
|Soaring Eagle Acquisition
|1,926,400
|ARKK
|PATH
|UiPath
|119,500
|ARKK
|ROKU
|Roku
|337,688
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|9,618
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|Markforged
|224,000
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|Jaws Spitfire Acquisition
|10,336
|ARKW
|ROKU
|Roku
|99,201
|ARKW
|GENI
|Genius Sports
|280,214
|ARKX
|SPFR
|Jaws Spitfire Acquisition
|9,900
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.