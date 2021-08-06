Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over $176 Million Worth of Roku Shares

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Thursday. The fund bought over 240,000 shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) altogether, as the price of these ETFs gained over 1% on the day. Note that these funds are up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 337,688 shares of Fate Therapeutics and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 99,201 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $176.3 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 49% in the past year and ARKW is up closer to 48%.

Here is a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG SMFR Sema4 73,710 ARKG CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 15,000 ARKG MASS 908 Devices 70,000 ARKG SURF Surface Oncology 38,017 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 525 ARKG SGFY Signify Health 21,100 ARKK EDIT Editas Medicine 25,000 ARKK SRNG Soaring Eagle Acquisition 1,926,400 ARKK PATH UiPath 119,500 ARKK ROKU Roku 337,688 ARKQ AVAV Aerovironment 9,618 ARKQ MKFG Markforged 224,000 ARKQ SPFR Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 10,336 ARKW ROKU Roku 99,201 ARKW GENI Genius Sports 280,214 ARKX SPFR Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 9,900



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

