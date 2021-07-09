Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 450,000 Shares of UiPath

Chris Lange
July 9, 2021 9:25 am

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. Altogether, these funds bought nearly 450,000 shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of this ETF dropped less than 1% on Thursday. Note that this fund is still up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 445,042 shares of UiPath. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $30.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 55% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 90,214
ARKG MASS 908 Devices 18,400
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 231,750
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 11,285
ARKG RXRX Recursion Pharmaceuticals 45,992
ARKK COIN Coinbase Global 218,424
ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 32,305
ARKK PATH UiPath 445,042
ARKQ KTOS Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 68,215
ARKW COIN Coinbase Global 37,054
ARKW FTCH Farfetch 187,402
ARKW VUZI Vuzix 59,338
ARKW U Unity Software 72,233


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

