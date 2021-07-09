Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 450,000 Shares of UiPath

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. Altogether, these funds bought nearly 450,000 shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of this ETF dropped less than 1% on Thursday. Note that this fund is still up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 445,042 shares of UiPath. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $30.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 55% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|90,214
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 Devices
|18,400
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|231,750
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|11,285
|ARKG
|RXRX
|Recursion Pharmaceuticals
|45,992
|ARKK
|COIN
|Coinbase Global
|218,424
|ARKK
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|32,305
|ARKK
|PATH
|UiPath
|445,042
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|68,215
|ARKW
|COIN
|Coinbase Global
|37,054
|ARKW
|FTCH
|Farfetch
|187,402
|ARKW
|VUZI
|Vuzix
|59,338
|ARKW
|U
|Unity Software
|72,233
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.