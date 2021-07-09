Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 450,000 Shares of UiPath

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. Altogether, these funds bought nearly 450,000 shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), as the price of this ETF dropped less than 1% on Thursday. Note that this fund is still up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 445,042 shares of UiPath. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $30.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 55% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Thursday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG SGFY Signify Health 90,214 ARKG MASS 908 Devices 18,400 ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 231,750 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 11,285 ARKG RXRX Recursion Pharmaceuticals 45,992 ARKK COIN Coinbase Global 218,424 ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 32,305 ARKK PATH UiPath 445,042 ARKQ KTOS Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 68,215 ARKW COIN Coinbase Global 37,054 ARKW FTCH Farfetch 187,402 ARKW VUZI Vuzix 59,338 ARKW U Unity Software 72,233



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

