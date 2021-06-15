Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 180,000 Shares of Etsy

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Monday. This fund bought over 180,000 shares of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), as the price of this ETF gained around 1.6% on Monday. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.
It was ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that bought 183,172 Etsy shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at $31.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 88% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|BEKE
|KE HOLDINGS INC
|156,460
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM INC
|47,000
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|1,703
|ARKF
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|135,186
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|30,800
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER INC
|18,113
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|33
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|22,600
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|12,849
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|11,693
|ARKW
|ETSY
|ETSY INC
|183,172
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC
|31,084
|ARKX
|PATH
|UIPATH INC
|53,758
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|21,105
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.