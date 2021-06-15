Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 180,000 Shares of Etsy

Chris Lange
June 15, 2021 9:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Monday. This fund bought over 180,000 shares of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), as the price of this ETF gained around 1.6% on Monday. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that bought 183,172 Etsy shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at $31.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 88% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 156,460
ARKF JD JD.COM INC 47,000
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 1,703
ARKF PATH UIPATH INC 135,186
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 30,800
ARKG SEER SEER INC 18,113
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 33
ARKQ PATH UIPATH INC 22,600
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 12,849
ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 11,693
ARKW ETSY ETSY INC 183,172
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 31,084
ARKX PATH UIPATH INC 53,758
ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 21,105


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: Corporate Software Demand Stays Red Hot: Stifel’s 4 Focus Stock Picks

