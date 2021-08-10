Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/10

Investors cheered on new all-time highs in the Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq on Tuesday, but ARK Investors were not as content. While the Dow and S&P 500 hit new highs, the Nasdaq lagged yet again and in turn so did most of the ARK ETFs. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, up 0.1% on the day, while ARKG underperformed the rest of the group, down 3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 10, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 35,900 shares of DraftKings & Buy 8,800 shares of Etsy.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 268,463 shares of Adaptive Bio, Buy 48,616 shares of Beam Therapeutics, Buy 201,832 shares of Sema4 Holdings, Buy 308,074 shares of Signify Health, & Buy 176,152 shares of UiPath.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 1,953,160 shares of Soaring Eagle, Buy 690,523 shares of TuSimple, Buy 21,200 shares of Fate Therapeutics, & Buy 340,891 shares of Zillow Group.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 262,826 shares of Vuzix, Buy 220,111 shares of TuSimple, Buy 24,119 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 56,835 shares of UiPath, & Buy 64,168 shares of Markforged.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 102,648 shares of Zillow, Buy 683,346 shares of Vuzix, & Buy 140,919 shares of Liveperson.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 156,637 shares of Blade Air Mobility, Buy 61,817 shares of Kratos Defense, & Buy 255,800 shares of Markforged.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 35,900 ARKF Buy ETSY ETSY INC 8,800 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 268,463 ARKG Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 48,616 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 201,832 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 308,074 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 176,152 ARKK Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 1,953,160 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 690,523 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 21,200 ARKK Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 340,891 ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 262,826 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 220,111 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 24,119 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 56,835 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 64,168 ARKW Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 102,648 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 683,346 ARKW Buy LPSN LIVEPERSON INC 140,919 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 156,637 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 61,817 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 255,800

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.