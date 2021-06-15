Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 560,000 Shares of Pure Storage

Chris Lange
June 15, 2021 10:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 560,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 565,528 shares of Pure Storage. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $11.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 93% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF SE SEA LTD 40,929
ARKF SNAP SNAP INC 145,727
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 27,724
ARKG GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 794
ARKK NVS NOVARTIS AG 9,409
ARKK PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 565,528
ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA CORP 8,335
ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 2,001
ARKQ RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 11,742
ARKQ TER TERADYNE INC 22,600
ARKW TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 112,839
ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE INC 217,404
ARKW ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 92
ARKX HEI HEICO CORP 10,773
ARKX NVDA NVIDIA CORP 2,114
ARKX TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 2,964
ARKX TER TERADYNE INC 11,992


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Corporate Software Demand Stays Red Hot: Stifel’s 4 Focus Stock Picks

