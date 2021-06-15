Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 560,000 Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 560,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 565,528 shares of Pure Storage. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $11.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 93% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF SE SEA LTD 40,929 ARKF SNAP SNAP INC 145,727 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 27,724 ARKG GH GUARDANT HEALTH INC 794 ARKK NVS NOVARTIS AG 9,409 ARKK PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 565,528 ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA CORP 8,335 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 2,001 ARKQ RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 11,742 ARKQ TER TERADYNE INC 22,600 ARKW TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 112,839 ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE INC 217,404 ARKW ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 92 ARKX HEI HEICO CORP 10,773 ARKX NVDA NVIDIA CORP 2,114 ARKX TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 2,964 ARKX TER TERADYNE INC 11,992



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

