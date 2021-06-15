Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 560,000 Shares of Pure Storage

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 560,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded up nearly 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 565,528 shares of Pure Storage. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $11.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 93% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA LTD
|40,929
|ARKF
|SNAP
|SNAP INC
|145,727
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|27,724
|ARKG
|GH
|GUARDANT HEALTH INC
|794
|ARKK
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|9,409
|ARKK
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|565,528
|ARKQ
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|8,335
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|2,001
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC
|11,742
|ARKQ
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|22,600
|ARKW
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|112,839
|ARKW
|NET
|CLOUDFLARE INC
|217,404
|ARKW
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|92
|ARKX
|HEI
|HEICO CORP
|10,773
|ARKX
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|2,114
|ARKX
|TDY
|TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC
|2,964
|ARKX
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|11,992
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.