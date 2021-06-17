Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 350,000 Shares of Takeda Pharma

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 350,000 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in the day’s session. Its share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 366,228 shares of Takeda. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 84% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF TCSLI TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 35,354 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 128,903 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,357 ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 22,178 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 366,228 ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 325,800 ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA CORP 4,050 ARKQ RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 12,814 ARKQ TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 36,315 ARKW TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 46,793 ARKW PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 187,131 ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE INC 69,294



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

