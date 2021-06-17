Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 350,000 Shares of Takeda Pharma

Chris Lange
June 17, 2021 9:45 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 350,000 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in the day’s session. Its share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 366,228 shares of Takeda. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 84% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF TCSLI TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 35,354
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 128,903
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 1,357
ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 22,178
ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 366,228
ARKQ GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 325,800
ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA CORP 4,050
ARKQ RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 12,814
ARKQ TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 36,315
ARKW TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 46,793
ARKW PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 187,131
ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE INC 69,294


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

