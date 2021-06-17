Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 350,000 Shares of Takeda Pharma

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 350,000 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TAK) on Wednesday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in the day’s session. Its share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 366,228 shares of Takeda. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 84% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|TCSLI
|TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
|35,354
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|128,903
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|1,357
|ARKG
|SRPT
|SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
|22,178
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
|366,228
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|325,800
|ARKQ
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|4,050
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC
|12,814
|ARKQ
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|36,315
|ARKW
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|46,793
|ARKW
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|187,131
|ARKW
|NET
|CLOUDFLARE INC
|69,294
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.