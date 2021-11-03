Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 550,000 Shares of Genius Sports

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund bought over 550,000 shares of Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE: GENI), as the price of this fund was down over 1% on the day. Note that this ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 553,981 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $10.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 45% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s purchases for Tuesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PATH
|UIPATH
|115,695
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|143,500
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|116,133
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CAREDX
|102,176
|ARKG
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|23,795
|ARKK
|Z
|ZILLOW
|288,813
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U INC
|71,000
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|125,658
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|515,832
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|1,442
|ARKQ
|TWOU
|2U
|8,800
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH
|29,846
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|49,337
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|5,511
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|119,609
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|13,340
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|231,028
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|553,981
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|405,757
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|9,281
|ARKW
|TWOU
|2U
|18,200
|ARKX
|2618HK
|JD LOGISTICS
|699,500
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.