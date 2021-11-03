Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 550,000 Shares of Genius Sports

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund bought over 550,000 shares of Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE: GENI), as the price of this fund was down over 1% on the day. Note that this ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 553,981 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $10.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 45% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s purchases for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PATH UIPATH 115,695 ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 143,500 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 116,133 ARKG CDNA CAREDX 102,176 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 23,795 ARKK Z ZILLOW 288,813 ARKK TWOU 2U INC 71,000 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 125,658 ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 515,832 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 1,442 ARKQ TWOU 2U 8,800 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 29,846 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 49,337 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 5,511 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 119,609 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 13,340 ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 231,028 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 553,981 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 405,757 ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 9,281 ARKW TWOU 2U 18,200 ARKX 2618HK JD LOGISTICS 699,500

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

