Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 550,000 Shares of Genius Sports

Chris Lange
November 3, 2021 9:25 am
One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund bought over 550,000 shares of Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE: GENI), as the price of this fund was down over 1% on the day. Note that this ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 553,981 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $10.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 45% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s purchases for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF PATH UIPATH 115,695
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 143,500
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 116,133
ARKG CDNA CAREDX 102,176
ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 23,795
ARKK Z ZILLOW 288,813
ARKK TWOU 2U INC 71,000
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 125,658
ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 515,832
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 1,442
ARKQ TWOU 2U 8,800
ARKQ PATH UIPATH 29,846
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 49,337
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 5,511
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 119,609
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 13,340
ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 231,028
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 553,981
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 405,757
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 9,281
ARKW TWOU 2U 18,200
ARKX 2618HK JD LOGISTICS 699,500

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

After Blowout Earnings, 5 Dividend-Paying Big Banks and Brokerage Firms to Buy

