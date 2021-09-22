Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 190,000 Shares of Teladoc

Chris Lange
September 22, 2021 8:35 am

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. The funds bought nearly 190,000 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), as the prices of these ETFs bounced back on Tuesday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) purchased 90,387 shares of Teladoc, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 98,667 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $26.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up more than 30% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of the ARK Invest buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 69,808
ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 90,387
ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 100
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 98,918
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 91,848
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 33,600
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 99,318
ARKK TWOU 2U 69,969
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 317,206
ARKK ROKU ROKU 83,958
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 18,425
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 88,900
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 65,612
ARKQ PATH UIPATH 98,722
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 57,604
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 61,587
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 103,369
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 77,401
ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 98,667
ARKW PATH UIPATH 256,835
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 253,601
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 94,736
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 42,915
ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 64,000
ARKX ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 103,600
ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 46,513


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Hedge Funds Dump Stocks: Move to These 5 Big Dividend Winners Now

