Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 190,000 Shares of Teladoc

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. The funds bought nearly 190,000 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), as the prices of these ETFs bounced back on Tuesday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) purchased 90,387 shares of Teladoc, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 98,667 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $26.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up more than 30% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of the ARK Invest buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 69,808 ARKG TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 90,387 ARKG SLGC SOMALOGIC 100 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 98,918 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 91,848 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 33,600 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 99,318 ARKK TWOU 2U 69,969 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 317,206 ARKK ROKU ROKU 83,958 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 18,425 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 88,900 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 65,612 ARKQ PATH UIPATH 98,722 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 57,604 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 61,587 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 103,369 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 77,401 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 98,667 ARKW PATH UIPATH 256,835 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 253,601 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 94,736 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 42,915 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 64,000 ARKX ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 103,600 ARKX BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 46,513



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

