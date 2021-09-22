Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 190,000 Shares of Teladoc

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. The funds bought nearly 190,000 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), as the prices of these ETFs bounced back on Tuesday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) purchased 90,387 shares of Teladoc, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 98,667 shares. At Tuesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $26.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up more than 30% in the past 52 weeks.
Check out all of the ARK Invest buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|69,808
|ARKG
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|90,387
|ARKG
|SLGC
|SOMALOGIC
|100
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|98,918
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|91,848
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|33,600
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|99,318
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|69,969
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|317,206
|ARKK
|ROKU
|ROKU
|83,958
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|18,425
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|88,900
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|65,612
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH
|98,722
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|57,604
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|61,587
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|103,369
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|77,401
|ARKW
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|98,667
|ARKW
|PATH
|UIPATH
|256,835
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|253,601
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|94,736
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|42,915
|ARKW
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION
|64,000
|ARKX
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|103,600
|ARKX
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|46,513
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.