Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 530,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Wednesday. The fund bought over 530,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), as the price of this ETF was down over 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 535,305 shares of Fate Therapeutics. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $46.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 60% in the past year.
Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|PATH
|UiPath
|279,284
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|53,916
|ARKG
|RXRX
|Recursion Pharmaceuticals
|204,752
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|18,190
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|359,389
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 Devices
|47,945
|ARKK
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|535,305
|ARKK
|COIN
|Coinbase Global
|20,165
|ARKK
|TSLA
|Tesla
|110,731
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UiPath
|135,228
|ARKW
|VUZI
|Vuzix
|521,151
|ARKW
|FTCH
|Farfetch
|599,955
|ARKX
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|23,098
|ARKX
|PATH
|UiPath
|25,645
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.