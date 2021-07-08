Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 530,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics

Chris Lange
July 8, 2021 9:05 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Wednesday. The fund bought over 530,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), as the price of this ETF was down over 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 535,305 shares of Fate Therapeutics. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $46.2 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 60% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF PATH UiPath 279,284
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 53,916
ARKG RXRX Recursion Pharmaceuticals 204,752
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 18,190
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 359,389
ARKG MASS 908 Devices 47,945
ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 535,305
ARKK COIN Coinbase Global 20,165
ARKK TSLA Tesla 110,731
ARKQ PATH UiPath 135,228
ARKW VUZI Vuzix 521,151
ARKW FTCH Farfetch 599,955
ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 23,098
ARKX PATH UiPath 25,645


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

