Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 500,000 Shares of TuSimple

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 500,000 shares of autonomous vehicle maker TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) on Friday, as the share price of these funds traded down less than 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has improved greatly over the past year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 321,657 shares of TuSimple and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 160,163 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $16.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The former fund is up 47% over the past 52 weeks and the latter is 51% higher.

Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG SGFY Signify Health 269,965 ARKG SMFR Sema4 122,482 ARKK TSP TuSimple 321,657 ARKK SRNG Soaring Eagle Acquisition 1,309,155 ARKK ROKU Roku 48,880 ARKK PATH UiPath 98,425 ARKQ TSP TuSimple 160,163 ARKQ SPFR Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 11,500 ARKQ MKFG Markforged 93,145 ARKQ AVAV Aerovironment 10,640 ARKW GENI Genius Sports 69,930 ARKW PATH UiPath 130,691



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

