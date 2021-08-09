Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 500,000 Shares of TuSimple

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 500,000 shares of autonomous vehicle maker TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) on Friday, as the share price of these funds traded down less than 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has improved greatly over the past year.
Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 321,657 shares of TuSimple and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 160,163 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $16.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The former fund is up 47% over the past 52 weeks and the latter is 51% higher.
Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|269,965
|ARKG
|SMFR
|Sema4
|122,482
|ARKK
|TSP
|TuSimple
|321,657
|ARKK
|SRNG
|Soaring Eagle Acquisition
|1,309,155
|ARKK
|ROKU
|Roku
|48,880
|ARKK
|PATH
|UiPath
|98,425
|ARKQ
|TSP
|TuSimple
|160,163
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|Jaws Spitfire Acquisition
|11,500
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|Markforged
|93,145
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|10,640
|ARKW
|GENI
|Genius Sports
|69,930
|ARKW
|PATH
|UiPath
|130,691
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.