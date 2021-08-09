Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 500,000 Shares of TuSimple

Chris Lange
August 9, 2021 10:12 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought nearly 500,000 shares of autonomous vehicle maker TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) on Friday, as the share price of these funds traded down less than 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has improved greatly over the past year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 321,657 shares of TuSimple and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 160,163 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $16.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The former fund is up 47% over the past 52 weeks and the latter is 51% higher.

Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 269,965
ARKG SMFR Sema4 122,482
ARKK TSP TuSimple 321,657
ARKK SRNG Soaring Eagle Acquisition 1,309,155
ARKK ROKU Roku 48,880
ARKK PATH UiPath 98,425
ARKQ TSP TuSimple 160,163
ARKQ SPFR Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 11,500
ARKQ MKFG Markforged 93,145
ARKQ AVAV Aerovironment 10,640
ARKW GENI Genius Sports 69,930
ARKW PATH UiPath 130,691


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs Says These 3 Top Energy Stocks Deliver Unique and Rising Dividends

Read more: Investing, ARKK, ARKQ, TSP, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Stock Market Due for Big Sell-Off: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Move to Now

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/6

5 Outstanding Stocks to Buy That Trade Below $10 and Have Huge Upside Potential

Goldman Sachs Raises Price Targets on 4 Sizzling Stocks That Crushed Earnings