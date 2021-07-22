Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 600,000 Shares of DraftKings

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Wednesday. These funds bought over 600,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), as the price of these ETFs gained more than 1% on Wednesday. Note that these funds are still up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 486,875 shares of DraftKings, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 117,163 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $29.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 51% in the past year and ARKW is up 51%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|9,907
|ARKG
|ACCD
|Accolade
|38,837
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|8,000
|ARKG
|IONS
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|65,060
|ARKG
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|265,614
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|16,756
|ARKK
|U
|Unity Software
|67,479
|ARKK
|PATH
|UiPath
|438,669
|ARKK
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|101,948
|ARKK
|ZM
|Zoom Video Communications
|116,860
|ARKK
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|38,816
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DraftKings
|486,875
|ARKK
|COIN
|Coinbase Global
|76,562
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UiPath
|138,170
|ARKQ
|MGA
|Magna International
|43,188
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|Blade Air Mobility
|20,247
|ARKW
|ZM
|Zoom Video Communications
|16,398
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DraftKings
|117,163
|ARKW
|KVSB
|Khosla Ventures Acquisition II
|12,878
|ARKX
|2618HK
|JD Logistics
|1,659,200
|ARKX
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|544
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.