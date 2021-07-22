Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 600,000 Shares of DraftKings

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Wednesday. These funds bought over 600,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), as the price of these ETFs gained more than 1% on Wednesday. Note that these funds are still up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 486,875 shares of DraftKings, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 117,163 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $29.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 51% in the past year and ARKW is up 51%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG SGFY Signify Health 9,907 ARKG ACCD Accolade 38,837 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 8,000 ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals 65,060 ARKG PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 265,614 ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 16,756 ARKK U Unity Software 67,479 ARKK PATH UiPath 438,669 ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 101,948 ARKK ZM Zoom Video Communications 116,860 ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 38,816 ARKK DKNG DraftKings 486,875 ARKK COIN Coinbase Global 76,562 ARKQ PATH UiPath 138,170 ARKQ MGA Magna International 43,188 ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 20,247 ARKW ZM Zoom Video Communications 16,398 ARKW DKNG DraftKings 117,163 ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 12,878 ARKX 2618HK JD Logistics 1,659,200 ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 544



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

