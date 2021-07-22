Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 600,000 Shares of DraftKings

Chris Lange
July 22, 2021 8:45 am

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Wednesday. These funds bought over 600,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), as the price of these ETFs gained more than 1% on Wednesday. Note that these funds are still up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 486,875 shares of DraftKings, while ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 117,163 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $29.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. ARKK is up 51% in the past year and ARKW is up 51%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 9,907
ARKG ACCD Accolade 38,837
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 8,000
ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals 65,060
ARKG PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 265,614
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 16,756
ARKK U Unity Software 67,479
ARKK PATH UiPath 438,669
ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 101,948
ARKK ZM Zoom Video Communications 116,860
ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 38,816
ARKK DKNG DraftKings 486,875
ARKK COIN Coinbase Global 76,562
ARKQ PATH UiPath 138,170
ARKQ MGA Magna International 43,188
ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 20,247
ARKW ZM Zoom Video Communications 16,398
ARKW DKNG DraftKings 117,163
ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 12,878
ARKX 2618HK JD Logistics 1,659,200
ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 544


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: 4 Top Aerospace and Defense Stocks to Buy Now Before Q2 Earnings

