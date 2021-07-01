Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 700,000 Shares of Palantir

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 700,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), as the price of this fund was down 1% on the day. Note that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 710,825 shares of Palantir. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $18.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 84% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Wednesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|CSTL
|Castle Biosciences
|26,900
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|1,679
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|116,575
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|Galileo Acquisition
|1,600
|ARKW
|LC
|LendingClub
|158,535
|ARKW
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|710,825
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.