Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 700,000 Shares of Palantir

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Wednesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 700,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), as the price of this fund was down 1% on the day. Note that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 710,825 shares of Palantir. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $18.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 84% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 26,900 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 1,679 ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 116,575 ARKQ GLEO Galileo Acquisition 1,600 ARKW LC LendingClub 158,535 ARKW PLTR Palantir Technologies 710,825



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

