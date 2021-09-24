Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1.8 Million Shares of Palantir

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. Specifically, these funds sold over 1.8 million shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), as the price of these ETFs were up about 1% on the day. Note that they are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 1,461,495 shares of Palantir and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 375,718 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $52.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is up 38% in the past year and the other is up 46%.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Thursday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 16,760 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 7,628 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 157,464 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 19,527 ARKK TER TERADYNE 564,192 ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 171,947 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 28,800 ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 1,461,495 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 19,950 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 51,209 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 400 ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 50,400 ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 11,900 ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 375,718 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 38,664



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

