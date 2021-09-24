Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1.8 Million Shares of Palantir

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Thursday. Specifically, these funds sold over 1.8 million shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), as the price of these ETFs were up about 1% on the day. Note that they are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 1,461,495 shares of Palantir and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 375,718 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $52.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund is up 38% in the past year and the other is up 46%.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Thursday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|16,760
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|7,628
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|157,464
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|19,527
|ARKK
|TER
|TERADYNE
|564,192
|ARKK
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|171,947
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|28,800
|ARKK
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|1,461,495
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|19,950
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|51,209
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|400
|ARKK
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|50,400
|ARKQ
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|11,900
|ARKW
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|375,718
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|38,664
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.