Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 625,000 More Shares of Palantir

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Wednesday. Specifically, this fund bought over 625,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), as the price of this ETF was down on the day. Note that it is down a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) picked up 628,636 more shares of this software company. At Wednesday’s closing price, that would have valued the purchase at roughly $10.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 34% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s purchases for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 3,691 ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 2,160 ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 242,472 ARKG RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS 7,780 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 41,103 ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 150,000 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 9,680 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 70,259 ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 10,043 ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 628,636 ARKK CGEN COMPUGEN 55,641 ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 79,958 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 247,843 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 105,279 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 24,600 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 150,418 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 98,572 ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 67,256 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 31,555 ARKW PATH UIPATH 141,194

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

