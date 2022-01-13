Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 625,000 More Shares of Palantir

Chris Lange
January 13, 2022 7:35 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Wednesday. Specifically, this fund bought over 625,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), as the price of this ETF was down on the day. Note that it is down a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) picked up 628,636 more shares of this software company. At Wednesday’s closing price, that would have valued the purchase at roughly $10.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 34% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s purchases for Wednesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 3,691
ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 2,160
ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 242,472
ARKG RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS 7,780
ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 41,103
ARKG ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE 150,000
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 9,680
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 70,259
ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 10,043
ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 628,636
ARKK CGEN COMPUGEN 55,641
ARKQ VUZI VUZIX 79,958
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 247,843
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 105,279
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 24,600
ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 150,418
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 98,572
ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 67,256
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 31,555
ARKW PATH UIPATH 141,194

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

