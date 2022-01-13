Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 625,000 More Shares of Palantir

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Wednesday. Specifically, this fund bought over 625,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), as the price of this ETF was down on the day. Note that it is down a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) picked up 628,636 more shares of this software company. At Wednesday’s closing price, that would have valued the purchase at roughly $10.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is down 34% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s purchases for Wednesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|3,691
|ARKG
|BNR
|BURNING ROCK BIOTECH
|2,160
|ARKG
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|242,472
|ARKG
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS
|7,780
|ARKG
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|41,103
|ARKG
|ONEM
|1LIFE HEALTHCARE
|150,000
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|9,680
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|70,259
|ARKK
|SSYS
|STRATASYS
|10,043
|ARKK
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|628,636
|ARKK
|CGEN
|COMPUGEN
|55,641
|ARKQ
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|79,958
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|247,843
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|105,279
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|24,600
|ARKW
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION
|150,418
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|98,572
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|67,256
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|31,555
|ARKW
|PATH
|UIPATH
|141,194
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.