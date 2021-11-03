Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 850,000 More Shares of Palantir

After selling more than $10 million worth of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) shares the day before, one of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made another huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund parted with nearly 850,000 more shares, as the price of this fund was down over 1% on the day. Note that this ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.



It was ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that sold 847,901 shares of Palantir. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $22.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 45% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PINS PINTEREST 136,973 ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 122,145 ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 232,200 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 8,174 ARKK TSLA TESLA 80,100 ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 7,700 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 159,900 ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 847,901 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 18,410

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

