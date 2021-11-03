Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 850,000 More Shares of Palantir

After selling more than $10 million worth of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) shares the day before, one of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made another huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund parted with nearly 850,000 more shares, as the price of this fund was down over 1% on the day. Note that this ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.
It was ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) that sold 847,901 shares of Palantir. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $22.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 45% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Tuesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PINS
|136,973
|ARKG
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|122,145
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|232,200
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES
|8,174
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|80,100
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|7,700
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|159,900
|ARKW
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|847,901
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|18,410
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.