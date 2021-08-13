Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 5.6 Million Shares of Palantir

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. In particular, six funds bought over 5.6 million shares altogether of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) on Thursday, as moves in the prices of these funds were mixed on the day. Note that these ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.
Specifically, the following funds purchased shares of Palantir:
- ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF): 370,643 shares
- ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG): 1,727,500 shares
- ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK): 2,295,428 shares
- ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ): 559,054 shares
- ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW): 587,952 shares
- ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX): 61,748 shares.
At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued all these purchases at more than $139.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up between 39% and 56% in the past year.
Here’s a look at all of ARK Invest’s purchases on Thursday, including Palantir:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|DKNG
|DraftKings
|55,100
|ARKF
|ETSY
|Etsy
|27,834
|ARKF
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|370,643
|ARKG
|SMFR
|Sema4
|183,204
|ARKG
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|1,727,500
|ARKG
|ZY
|Zymergen
|8,322
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR Therapeutics
|25,000
|ARKG
|SDGR
|Schrodinger
|164,583
|ARKK
|VCYT
|Veracyte
|53,666
|ARKK
|TSP
|TuSimple
|204,932
|ARKK
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|153,790
|ARKK
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|2,295,428
|ARKK
|BLI
|Berkeley Lights
|92,723
|ARKQ
|VUZI
|Vuzix
|30,862
|ARKQ
|TSP
|TuSimple
|89,805
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|Markforged
|155,800
|ARKQ
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|559,054
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LivePerson
|29,837
|ARKW
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|587,952
|ARKX
|PLTR
|Palantir Technologies
|61,748
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.