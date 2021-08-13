Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 5.6 Million Shares of Palantir

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. In particular, six funds bought over 5.6 million shares altogether of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) on Thursday, as moves in the prices of these funds were mixed on the day. Note that these ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.

Specifically, the following funds purchased shares of Palantir:

At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued all these purchases at more than $139.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up between 39% and 56% in the past year.

Here’s a look at all of ARK Invest’s purchases on Thursday, including Palantir:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF DKNG DraftKings 55,100 ARKF ETSY Etsy 27,834 ARKF PLTR Palantir Technologies 370,643 ARKG SMFR Sema4 183,204 ARKG PLTR Palantir Technologies 1,727,500 ARKG ZY Zymergen 8,322 ARKG CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 25,000 ARKG SDGR Schrodinger 164,583 ARKK VCYT Veracyte 53,666 ARKK TSP TuSimple 204,932 ARKK SGFY Signify Health 153,790 ARKK PLTR Palantir Technologies 2,295,428 ARKK BLI Berkeley Lights 92,723 ARKQ VUZI Vuzix 30,862 ARKQ TSP TuSimple 89,805 ARKQ MKFG Markforged 155,800 ARKQ PLTR Palantir Technologies 559,054 ARKW LPSN LivePerson 29,837 ARKW PLTR Palantir Technologies 587,952 ARKX PLTR Palantir Technologies 61,748



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

