Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 5.6 Million Shares of Palantir

Chris Lange
August 13, 2021 10:30 am

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Thursday. In particular, six funds bought over 5.6 million shares altogether of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) on Thursday, as moves in the prices of these funds were mixed on the day. Note that these ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.

Specifically, the following funds purchased shares of Palantir:

At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued all these purchases at more than $139.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up between 39% and 56% in the past year.

Here’s a look at all of ARK Invest’s purchases on Thursday, including Palantir:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF DKNG DraftKings 55,100
ARKF ETSY Etsy 27,834
ARKF PLTR Palantir Technologies 370,643
ARKG SMFR Sema4 183,204
ARKG PLTR Palantir Technologies 1,727,500
ARKG ZY Zymergen 8,322
ARKG CRSP CRISPR Therapeutics 25,000
ARKG SDGR Schrodinger 164,583
ARKK VCYT Veracyte 53,666
ARKK TSP TuSimple 204,932
ARKK SGFY Signify Health 153,790
ARKK PLTR Palantir Technologies 2,295,428
ARKK BLI Berkeley Lights 92,723
ARKQ VUZI Vuzix 30,862
ARKQ TSP TuSimple 89,805
ARKQ MKFG Markforged 155,800
ARKQ PLTR Palantir Technologies 559,054
ARKW LPSN LivePerson 29,837
ARKW PLTR Palantir Technologies 587,952
ARKX PLTR Palantir Technologies 61,748


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

