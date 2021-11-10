Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.5 Million Shares of Palantir

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Tuesday. In particular, four funds bought nearly 1.5 million shares altogether of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), as the prices of these funds dropped on the day. Note that these ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.



Specifically, the following funds purchased shares of Palantir:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG): 290,548 shares

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK): 854,742 shares

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ): 116,335 shares.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW): 222,350 shares



At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued all these purchases at more than $36.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up between 10% and 41% in the past year.

Here’s a look at all of ARK Invest’s purchases on Tuesday, including Palantir:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 43,559 ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 42,925 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 3,667 ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 77,868 ARKG NVTA INVITAE 70,000 ARKG PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 290,548 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 84,118 ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 854,742 ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 254,056 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 207,800 ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 7,608 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 35,273 ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 116,335 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 55,036 ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 237,673 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 158,350 ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 222,350 ARKX DDD 3D SYSTEMS 28,697

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

