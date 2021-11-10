Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.5 Million Shares of Palantir

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Tuesday. In particular, four funds bought nearly 1.5 million shares altogether of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), as the prices of these funds dropped on the day. Note that these ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.
Specifically, the following funds purchased shares of Palantir:
- ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG): 290,548 shares
- ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK): 854,742 shares
- ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ): 116,335 shares.
- ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW): 222,350 shares
At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued all these purchases at more than $36.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up between 10% and 41% in the past year.
Here’s a look at all of ARK Invest’s purchases on Tuesday, including Palantir:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|43,559
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|42,925
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS
|3,667
|ARKG
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|77,868
|ARKG
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|70,000
|ARKG
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|290,548
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|84,118
|ARKK
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|854,742
|ARKK
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|254,056
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|207,800
|ARKK
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE
|7,608
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|35,273
|ARKQ
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|116,335
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|55,036
|ARKQ
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|237,673
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|158,350
|ARKW
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|222,350
|ARKX
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS
|28,697
