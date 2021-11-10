Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 1.5 Million Shares of Palantir

Chris Lange
November 10, 2021 7:25 am

Some ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Tuesday. In particular, four funds bought nearly 1.5 million shares altogether of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), as the prices of these funds dropped on the day. Note that these ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.

Specifically, the following funds purchased shares of Palantir:


At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued all these purchases at more than $36.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. These funds are up between 10% and 41% in the past year.

Here’s a look at all of ARK Invest’s purchases on Tuesday, including Palantir:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES 43,559
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 42,925
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 3,667
ARKG EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 77,868
ARKG NVTA INVITAE 70,000
ARKG PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 290,548
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 84,118
ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 854,742
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 254,056
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 207,800
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 7,608
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 35,273
ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 116,335
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 55,036
ARKQ DDD 3D SYSTEMS 237,673
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 158,350
ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 222,350
ARKX DDD 3D SYSTEMS 28,697

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

