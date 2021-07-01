Jim Cramer's Top Picks to Close Out Q2

The second quarter of 2021 is in the books, and the broad markets are holding just under record highs. The recovery from COVID-19 has been resoundingly reflected both economically and in the major indexes. Investors are still holding out for Friday, when the June unemployment report is released. All this makes for a stock picker’s market, and who better to pick these stocks than CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer has been a force in the market for years, dishing out advice and analysis to savvy investors. He makes no bones about how he encounters the market with well-founded technical and fundamental analysis at a level to which many a trader and investor aspire.

It is no secret that Cramer has not just been a fount of breaking news surrounding everyone’s favorite stocks and companies, but he also actively engages and encourages more people to get their money to work for them via smart investing. With the recent surge in meme stocks and interest in cryptocurrencies, Cramer has shifted and grown with the times. He even has investment strategies on the cutting edge.

Cramer has maintained a popular show on CNBC for years now. Many people watch “Mad Money” to make sense of the daily market moves. He also runs the popular finance website TheStreet.com. Furthermore, you can see him make cameos on other shows over the course of the trading day on CNBC. When not on the air, you can find him on Twitter, dishing out even more knowledge.

24/7 Wall St. has compiled and distilled some of Cramer’s top picks and analysis here:

Leading off “Mad Money,” Cramer made note of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), as both of these stocks have made massive gains over the past year, roughly 4,700% and 2000%, respectively. Both companies democratize e-commerce, empowering small businesses and individuals.

Cramer thinks it is about time for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) to break out. The stock closed just under its record highs on Wednesday, and it could run even further from here. Over the past six weeks or so, the stock has climbed about 18%. Cramer added, “If the stock can climb another 20 or 30 points from here, I’m betting that that triggers a massive breakout and people will ‘buy, buy, buy,’ the stock of Chipotle.”

For the Lightning Round, Cramer led off with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), saying, “The class action stuff doesn’t bother me as much. What it really is is that it’s basically a very expensive stock and I think it had a good run. Let’s find others.”

Cramer was short and sweet on Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR): “I would stick with it.”

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE): Jimmy Chill was more on the sidelines on this one: “I think it’s fine. I mean, look, it’s not really a meme stock, but it’s one that is — it’s got too much hot money in it.”

Cramer ended with Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI): “Your analysis is spot on, sir. … It’s time to buy, not sell your stock.”