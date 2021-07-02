Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 110,000 Shares of PagerDuty

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable sale on Thursday. Specifically, this fund sold over 110,000 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD), as the price of this fund was down nearly 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 114,600 shares of PagerDuty. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $4.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 74% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Thursday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG CDNA CareDx 20,399 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapuetics 1,493 ARKQ GLEO Galileo Acquisition 400 ARKW LC LendingClub 69,917 ARKW PD PagerDuty 114,600 ARKW ROKU Roku 25,300



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

