Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 110,000 Shares of PagerDuty

Chris Lange
July 2, 2021 9:45 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable sale on Thursday. Specifically, this fund sold over 110,000 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD), as the price of this fund was down nearly 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 114,600 shares of PagerDuty. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $4.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 74% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Thursday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG CDNA CareDx 20,399
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapuetics 1,493
ARKQ GLEO Galileo Acquisition 400
ARKW LC LendingClub 69,917
ARKW PD PagerDuty 114,600
ARKW ROKU Roku 25,300


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
5 All-American 4th of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains

