Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 110,000 Shares of PagerDuty

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable sale on Thursday. Specifically, this fund sold over 110,000 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD), as the price of this fund was down nearly 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 114,600 shares of PagerDuty. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $4.9 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 74% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Thursday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CareDx
|20,399
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapuetics
|1,493
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|Galileo Acquisition
|400
|ARKW
|LC
|LendingClub
|69,917
|ARKW
|PD
|PagerDuty
|114,600
|ARKW
|ROKU
|Roku
|25,300
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.