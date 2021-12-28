Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells $62 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

Chris Lange
December 28, 2021 10:05 am

A few of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Monday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $62 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were mixed on the day. Note that these funds are mostly down over the past year, with one big exception.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 23,495 shares of Tesla, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 5,070 shares and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 27,730 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $61.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. While the robotics fund is up around 4% in the past year, the innovation fund and the internet fund are down about 26% and 16%, respectively.

Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF FB FACEBOOK 48
ARKF PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL 147
ARKG ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS 3,070
ARKG VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 41,298
ARKK TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 67,719
ARKK SSYS STRATASYS 26,410
ARKK SQ SQUARE 21,503
ARKK SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 19,345
ARKK SKLZ SKILLZ 67,105
ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY 2,784
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 20,321
ARKK ROKU ROKU 28,696
ARKK RBLX ROBLOX 4,470
ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 13,421
ARKK TSLA TESLA 23,495
ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 28,481
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 11,900
ARKK U UNITY SOFTWARE 35,173
ARKK TXG 10X GENOMICS 12,511
ARKK TWTR TWITTER 67,816
ARKK TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE 11,046
ARKK TWOU 2U 35,318
ARKK TWLO TWILIO 16,295
ARKK TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS 40,900
ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 150,219
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 17,221
ARKK PATH UIPATH 90,357
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 75,310
ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 53,200
ARKK DDD 3D SYSTEMS 7,565
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 15,900
ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 21,049
ARKK CGEN COMPUGEN 12,900
ARKK CERS CERUS 34,215
ARKK BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS 29,600
ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN 10,397
ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 13,200
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 25,880
ARKK PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 60,066
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 61,600
ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 32,429
ARKK MTLS MATERIALISE 10,529
ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 41,181
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 28,105
ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 81,304
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 13,150
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 17,040
ARKQ TSLA TESLA 5,070
ARKW ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 21,745
ARKW SNOW SNOWFLAKE 7
ARKW SNAP SNAP 23,764
ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 3,121
ARKW SE SEA 7,055
ARKW ROKU ROKU 25,269
ARKW RBLX ROBLOX 34,293
ARKW PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 258
ARKW PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 103,155
ARKW SPLK SPLUNK 23,472
ARKW SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 11,695
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 130,484
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 23,774
ARKW TWTR TWITTER 117,053
ARKW TWOU 2U 32,866
ARKW TWLO TWILIO 5,598
ARKW TSLA TESLA 27,730
ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 53,340
ARKW SQ SQUARE 21,680
ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 9,862
ARKW PATH UIPATH 57,841
ARKW FTCH FARFETCH 101
ARKW FB FACEBOOK 99
ARKW ETSY ETSY 6,462
ARKW EDR ENDEAVOR GROUP 11,785
ARKW DOCU DOCUSIGN 9,340
ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 7,066
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 25,435
ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 48,300
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 107,204
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 44,406
ARKW OKTA OKTA 5,234
ARKW NU NU HOLDINGS 50,835
ARKW NNDM NANO DIMENSION 140,838
ARKW NET CLOUDFLARE 3,289
ARKW MNDY MONDAY.COM 1,835
ARKW MELI MERCADOLIBRE 933
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 9,759
ARKW KIND NEXTDOOR 110,116
ARKW ADYEY ADYEN 36,482

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

