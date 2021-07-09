Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 450,000 Shares of Huya

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 450,000 shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded down about 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 453,955 shares of Huya. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 55% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|37,200
|ARKK
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|340,453
|ARKK
|ROKU
|Roku
|128,923
|ARKK
|IOVA
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|175,150
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|43,000
|ARKW
|TWTR
|135,492
|ARKW
|SPOT
|Spotify Technology
|23,500
|ARKW
|LC
|LendingClub
|37,900
|ARKW
|HUYA
|Huya
|453,955
|ARKW
|Z
|Zillow
|52,900
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.