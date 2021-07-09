Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 450,000 Shares of Huya

Chris Lange
July 9, 2021 9:05 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 450,000 shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded down about 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 453,955 shares of Huya. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 55% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 37,200
ARKK TCEHY Tencent 340,453
ARKK ROKU Roku 128,923
ARKK IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics 175,150
ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 43,000
ARKW TWTR Twitter 135,492
ARKW SPOT Spotify Technology 23,500
ARKW LC LendingClub 37,900
ARKW HUYA Huya 453,955
ARKW Z Zillow 52,900


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

