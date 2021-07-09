Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 450,000 Shares of Huya

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 450,000 shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded down about 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 453,955 shares of Huya. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $6.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 55% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 37,200 ARKK TCEHY Tencent 340,453 ARKK ROKU Roku 128,923 ARKK IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics 175,150 ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 43,000 ARKW TWTR Twitter 135,492 ARKW SPOT Spotify Technology 23,500 ARKW LC LendingClub 37,900 ARKW HUYA Huya 453,955 ARKW Z Zillow 52,900



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

