Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 325,000 More Shares of DraftKings

In the wake of a big buy on Tuesday, a couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made additional huge purchases on Wednesday. These funds bought over 325,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) altogether, as the price of these ETFs lost around 2% on Wednesday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 184,805 more shares of DraftKings and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) acquired 158,095 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $16.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. Both funds are up more than 40% in the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 56,108 ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 252,503 ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 22,000 ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 4,800 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 170,327 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 45,300 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 438,626 ARKK TWOU 2U 40,606 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 34,144 ARKK PATH UIPATH 240,508 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 47,824 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 29,512 ARKK Z ZILLOW 197,856 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 172,222 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 431,413 ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 184,805 ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 60,000 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 687,469 ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 180,477 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 2,634 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 210,537 ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 53,252 ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 158,095 ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 83,600 ARKW ROKU ROKU 25,566 ARKW Z ZILLOW 85,352 ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 11,155



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

