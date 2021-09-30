Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 325,000 More Shares of DraftKings

In the wake of a big buy on Tuesday, a couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made additional huge purchases on Wednesday. These funds bought over 325,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) altogether, as the price of these ETFs lost around 2% on Wednesday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 184,805 more shares of DraftKings and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) acquired 158,095 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $16.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. Both funds are up more than 40% in the past 52 weeks.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Wednesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|56,108
|ARKG
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY
|252,503
|ARKG
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|22,000
|ARKG
|DYNS
|DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE
|4,800
|ARKG
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|170,327
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|45,300
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|438,626
|ARKK
|TWOU
|2U
|40,606
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|34,144
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|240,508
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|47,824
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|29,512
|ARKK
|Z
|ZILLOW
|197,856
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|172,222
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|431,413
|ARKK
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|184,805
|ARKK
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS
|60,000
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|687,469
|ARKQ
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION
|180,477
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|2,634
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|210,537
|ARKW
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION
|53,252
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|158,095
|ARKW
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|83,600
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|25,566
|ARKW
|Z
|ZILLOW
|85,352
|ARKX
|PRNT
|3D PRINTING ETF
|11,155
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.