Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 325,000 More Shares of DraftKings

Chris Lange
September 30, 2021 8:05 am

In the wake of a big buy on Tuesday, a couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made additional huge purchases on Wednesday. These funds bought over 325,000 shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) altogether, as the price of these ETFs lost around 2% on Wednesday. Note that these funds are up handily in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) bought 184,805 more shares of DraftKings and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) acquired 158,095 shares. At Wednesday’s closing prices, this would have valued these purchases at roughly $16.6 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. Both funds are up more than 40% in the past 52 weeks.

ARK Invest's buys for Wednesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 56,108
ARKG SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY 252,503
ARKG CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 22,000
ARKG DYNS DYNAMICS SPECIAL PURPOSE 4,800
ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 170,327
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 45,300
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 438,626
ARKK TWOU 2U 40,606
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 34,144
ARKK PATH UIPATH 240,508
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 47,824
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 29,512
ARKK Z ZILLOW 197,856
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES 172,222
ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 431,413
ARKK DKNG DRAFTKINGS 184,805
ARKK CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS 60,000
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 687,469
ARKQ ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 180,477
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 2,634
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 210,537
ARKW CND CONCORD ACQUISITION 53,252
ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 158,095
ARKW PD PAGERDUTY 83,600
ARKW ROKU ROKU 25,566
ARKW Z ZILLOW 85,352
ARKX PRNT 3D PRINTING ETF 11,155


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

4 Red-Hot Energy MLPs Offer Huge Dividends and Solid Upside Potential

