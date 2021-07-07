Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 340,000 Shares of JD.com

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 340,000 shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), as the price of this fund was relatively flat on the day. Note though that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 341,190 shares of JD.com. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $24.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 65% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF SE Sea 17,900 ARKF SNAP Snap 284,033 ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 37,629 ARKG CDNA CareDx 3,284 ARKG BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 90,300 ARKG TXG 10X Genomics 79,585 ARKW SE Sea 43,904 ARKW ROKU Roku 55,514 ARKW PD PagerDuty 38,876 ARKW LC LendingClub 24,656 ARKW JD JD.Com 341,190 ARKW HUYA Huya 91,160 ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 79,368 ARKX RAVN Raven Industries 59,210



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

