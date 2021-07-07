Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 340,000 Shares of JD.com

Chris Lange
July 7, 2021 9:05 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 340,000 shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), as the price of this fund was relatively flat on the day. Note though that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 341,190 shares of JD.com. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $24.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 65% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Tuesday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF SE Sea 17,900
ARKF SNAP Snap 284,033
ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 37,629
ARKG CDNA CareDx 3,284
ARKG BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 90,300
ARKG TXG 10X Genomics 79,585
ARKW SE Sea 43,904
ARKW ROKU Roku 55,514
ARKW PD PagerDuty 38,876
ARKW LC LendingClub 24,656
ARKW JD JD.Com 341,190
ARKW HUYA Huya 91,160
ARKW BEKE KE Holdings 79,368
ARKX RAVN Raven Industries 59,210


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

