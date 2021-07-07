Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 340,000 Shares of JD.com

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. Specifically, this fund sold over 340,000 shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), as the price of this fund was relatively flat on the day. Note though that this fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 341,190 shares of JD.com. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $24.7 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 65% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Tuesday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|SE
|Sea
|17,900
|ARKF
|SNAP
|Snap
|284,033
|ARKG
|CSTL
|Castle Biosciences
|37,629
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CareDx
|3,284
|ARKG
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|90,300
|ARKG
|TXG
|10X Genomics
|79,585
|ARKW
|SE
|Sea
|43,904
|ARKW
|ROKU
|Roku
|55,514
|ARKW
|PD
|PagerDuty
|38,876
|ARKW
|LC
|LendingClub
|24,656
|ARKW
|JD
|JD.Com
|341,190
|ARKW
|HUYA
|Huya
|91,160
|ARKW
|BEKE
|KE Holdings
|79,368
|ARKX
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|59,210
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.