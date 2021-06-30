Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 60,000 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 62,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded up less than 1% in the day’s session. That share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 62,738 shares of Pluristem. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $252,000. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 84% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKG CSTL Castle Biosciences 4,800 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 62,738 ARKQ GLEO Galileo Acquisition 1,798 ARKQ RAVN Raven Industries 8,104 ARKW LC LendingClub 82 ARKW PD PagerDuty 6,567 ARKW ROKU Roku 5,986 ARKW SE Sea 21,337



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

