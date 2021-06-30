Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 60,000 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 62,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded up less than 1% in the day’s session. That share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 62,738 shares of Pluristem. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $252,000. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 84% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|CSTL
|Castle Biosciences
|4,800
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|62,738
|ARKQ
|GLEO
|Galileo Acquisition
|1,798
|ARKQ
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|8,104
|ARKW
|LC
|LendingClub
|82
|ARKW
|PD
|PagerDuty
|6,567
|ARKW
|ROKU
|Roku
|5,986
|ARKW
|SE
|Sea
|21,337
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.