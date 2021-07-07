Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/7

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average recovered slightly after a disappointing start to the trading week, however, this was not true for the ARK ETF family of funds. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 0.3% on the day, while ARKK lagged the rest of the group, down about 2.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 7, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 279,284 shares of UiPath.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 53,916 shares of Signify Health, Buy 204,752 shares of Recursion Pharma, Buy 359,389 shares of Quantum-Si, & Buy 47,945 shares of 908 Devices.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 535,305 shares of Fate Therapeutics, Buy 20,165 shares of Coinbase, & Buy 110,731 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 135,228 shares of UiPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 521,151 shares of Vuzix & Buy 599,955 shares of Farfetch.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 25,645 shares of UiPath.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 279,284 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 53,916 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 204,752 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 18,190 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 359,389 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 47,945 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 535,305 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 20,165 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 110,731 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 135,228 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 521,151 ARKW Buy FTCH FARFETCH LTD 599,955 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 23,098 ARKX Buy PATH UIPATH INC 25,645

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.