Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 430,000 Shares of Farfetch

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Tuesday. The fund bought over 430,000 shares of Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH), as the price of this ETF was relatively flat on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 432,835 shares of Farfetch. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $21.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 65% in the past year.
Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|DOCU
|DocuSign
|68,084
|ARKF
|PATH
|UiPath
|16,043
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|171,555
|ARKG
|RXRX
|Recursion Pharmaceuticals
|44,863
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|6,505
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|43,809
|ARKG
|PATH
|UiPath
|365,693
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 Devices
|128,358
|ARKW
|FTCH
|Farfetch
|432,835
|ARKW
|DIS
|Walt Disney
|108,653
|ARKW
|VUZI
|Vuzix
|207,727
|ARKW
|NFLX
|Netflix
|34,561
|ARKX
|AVAV
|Aerovironment
|7,900
|ARKX
|PATH
|UiPath
|21,977
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.