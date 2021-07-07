Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 430,000 Shares of Farfetch

Chris Lange
July 7, 2021 9:25 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Tuesday. The fund bought over 430,000 shares of Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH), as the price of this ETF was relatively flat on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 432,835 shares of Farfetch. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $21.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 65% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF DOCU DocuSign 68,084
ARKF PATH UiPath 16,043
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 171,555
ARKG RXRX Recursion Pharmaceuticals 44,863
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 6,505
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 43,809
ARKG PATH UiPath 365,693
ARKG MASS 908 Devices 128,358
ARKW FTCH Farfetch 432,835
ARKW DIS Walt Disney 108,653
ARKW VUZI Vuzix 207,727
ARKW NFLX Netflix 34,561
ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 7,900
ARKX PATH UiPath 21,977


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: 4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy After Another Massive Ransomware Hack

