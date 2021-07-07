Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 430,000 Shares of Farfetch

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Tuesday. The fund bought over 430,000 shares of Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH), as the price of this ETF was relatively flat on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 432,835 shares of Farfetch. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $21.0 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 65% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF DOCU DocuSign 68,084 ARKF PATH UiPath 16,043 ARKG SGFY Signify Health 171,555 ARKG RXRX Recursion Pharmaceuticals 44,863 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 6,505 ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 43,809 ARKG PATH UiPath 365,693 ARKG MASS 908 Devices 128,358 ARKW FTCH Farfetch 432,835 ARKW DIS Walt Disney 108,653 ARKW VUZI Vuzix 207,727 ARKW NFLX Netflix 34,561 ARKX AVAV Aerovironment 7,900 ARKX PATH UiPath 21,977



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

