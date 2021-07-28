Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.1 Million Shares of Opendoor Technologies

Chris Lange
July 28, 2021 8:35 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1.1 million shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded down over 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

Specifically, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 1,104,611 shares of Opendoor Technologies. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $15.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 46% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Z ZILLOW 89,140
ARKF SHOP SHOPIFY 6,000
ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 89,815
ARKF PATH UIPATH 340,424
ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 1,104,611
ARKF MELI MERCADOLIBRE 5,900
ARKF FTCH FARFETCH 330,399
ARKF STNE STONECO 279,180
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 407,400
ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 466,891
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 226,500
ARKG IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS 88,993
ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 45,936
ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 42,819
ARKG ACCD ACCOLADE 118,300
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 17,286
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 96,037
ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 94,918
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 281,457
ARKQ TSP TUSIMPLE 405,333
ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 36,613
ARKW Z ZILLOW 167,540
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 213,442
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 222,300
ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 89,288
ARKW RBLX ROBLOX 151,161
ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 200,998
ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 73,079
ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 232,372
ARKW ETSY ETSY 48,071
ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 14,562
ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 71,488
ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 87,129


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

Electric Vehicle Buying Surge May Be Huge for Power Companies: 5 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy

