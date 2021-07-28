Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.1 Million Shares of Opendoor Technologies

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1.1 million shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded down over 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

Specifically, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 1,104,611 shares of Opendoor Technologies. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $15.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 46% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF Z ZILLOW 89,140 ARKF SHOP SHOPIFY 6,000 ARKF TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 89,815 ARKF PATH UIPATH 340,424 ARKF OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES 1,104,611 ARKF MELI MERCADOLIBRE 5,900 ARKF FTCH FARFETCH 330,399 ARKF STNE STONECO 279,180 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 407,400 ARKG PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA 466,891 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 226,500 ARKG IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS 88,993 ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 45,936 ARKG VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS 42,819 ARKG ACCD ACCOLADE 118,300 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 17,286 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 96,037 ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 94,918 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 281,457 ARKQ TSP TUSIMPLE 405,333 ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 36,613 ARKW Z ZILLOW 167,540 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 213,442 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 222,300 ARKW TDOC TELADOC HEALTH 89,288 ARKW RBLX ROBLOX 151,161 ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 200,998 ARKW COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 73,079 ARKW DKNG DRAFTKINGS 232,372 ARKW ETSY ETSY 48,071 ARKX AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 14,562 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 71,488 ARKX U UNITY SOFTWARE 87,129



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

