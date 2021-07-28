Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 1.1 Million Shares of Opendoor Technologies

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 1.1 million shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded down over 2% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
Specifically, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 1,104,611 shares of Opendoor Technologies. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $15.8 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 46% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the purchases made by ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Z
|ZILLOW
|89,140
|ARKF
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|6,000
|ARKF
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|89,815
|ARKF
|PATH
|UIPATH
|340,424
|ARKF
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES
|1,104,611
|ARKF
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE
|5,900
|ARKF
|FTCH
|FARFETCH
|330,399
|ARKF
|STNE
|STONECO
|279,180
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|407,400
|ARKG
|PACB
|PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA
|466,891
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|226,500
|ARKG
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS
|88,993
|ARKG
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|45,936
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS
|42,819
|ARKG
|ACCD
|ACCOLADE
|118,300
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|17,286
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|96,037
|ARKQ
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|94,918
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|281,457
|ARKQ
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE
|405,333
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|36,613
|ARKW
|Z
|ZILLOW
|167,540
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|213,442
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|222,300
|ARKW
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH
|89,288
|ARKW
|RBLX
|ROBLOX
|151,161
|ARKW
|KVSB
|KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II
|200,998
|ARKW
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|73,079
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|232,372
|ARKW
|ETSY
|ETSY
|48,071
|ARKX
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|14,562
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|71,488
|ARKX
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|87,129
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
