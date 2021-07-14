Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 280,000 Shares of Quantum-Si

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Tuesday. The fund bought over 280,000 shares of Quantum-Si Inc. (NASDAQ: QSI), as the price of this ETF lost over 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.

Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 281,276 shares of Quantum-Si. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 60% in the past year.

Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF FTCH Farfetch 243,250 ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 128,307 ARKG SGFY Signify Health 123,187 ARKG RXRX Recursion Pharmaceuticals 91,747 ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 281,276 ARKG PATH UiPath 59,378 ARKG MASS 908 Devices 73,659 ARKK PATH UiPath 107,016 ARKQ KTOS Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 103,262 ARKQ PATH UiPath 45,510 ARKW CND Concord Acquisition 352,545 ARKW COIN Coinbase Global 27,844 ARKW DKNG DraftKings 175,387 ARKW KVSB Khosla Ventures Acquisition II 475,422 ARKW MELI Mercadolibre 15,797 ARKW PATH UiPath 90,448 ARKX PATH UiPath 9,458



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

