Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 280,000 Shares of Quantum-Si

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a sizable purchase on Tuesday. The fund bought over 280,000 shares of Quantum-Si Inc. (NASDAQ: QSI), as the price of this ETF lost over 2% on the day. Note that this fund is up significantly in the past year.
Specifically, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) bought 281,276 shares of Quantum-Si. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.3 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 60% in the past year.
Here’s a look at the other purchases across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|FTCH
|Farfetch
|243,250
|ARKG
|VERV
|Verve Therapeutics
|128,307
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|123,187
|ARKG
|RXRX
|Recursion Pharmaceuticals
|91,747
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|281,276
|ARKG
|PATH
|UiPath
|59,378
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 Devices
|73,659
|ARKK
|PATH
|UiPath
|107,016
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|103,262
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UiPath
|45,510
|ARKW
|CND
|Concord Acquisition
|352,545
|ARKW
|COIN
|Coinbase Global
|27,844
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DraftKings
|175,387
|ARKW
|KVSB
|Khosla Ventures Acquisition II
|475,422
|ARKW
|MELI
|Mercadolibre
|15,797
|ARKW
|PATH
|UiPath
|90,448
|ARKX
|PATH
|UiPath
|9,458
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.