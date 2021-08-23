Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 700,000 Shares of Palantir

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Friday. Specifically, these funds bought nearly 700,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), as the price of the funds gained about 1% on the day. Note that these ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) purchased 389,496 shares of Palantir, and ARK Autonomous & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 294,500 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $16.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The share price of these funds is up more than 30% in the past year .

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Name Shares Traded ARKF PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 389,496 ARKF PATH UIPATH 54,779 ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 105,042 ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 34,871 ARKG SMFR SEMA4 203,932 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 5,325 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 2,935 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 7,856 ARKG ZY ZYMERGEN 2,601 ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 292,854 ARKK SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION 273,629 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 5,190 ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 18,900 ARKK TSP TUSIMPLE 1,970 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 455 ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 294,500 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 10,588 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 116,408 ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 28,711 ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 22,603 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 11,547 ARKW FTCH FARFETCH 366,216 ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 84,860 ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 33,367 ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 1,001



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

