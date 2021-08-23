Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 700,000 Shares of Palantir

Chris Lange
August 23, 2021 8:15 am

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Friday. Specifically, these funds bought nearly 700,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), as the price of the funds gained about 1% on the day. Note that these ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) purchased 389,496 shares of Palantir, and ARK Autonomous & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 294,500 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $16.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The share price of these funds is up more than 30% in the past year .

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Name Shares Traded
ARKF PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 389,496
ARKF PATH UIPATH 54,779
ARKG FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 105,042
ARKG BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 34,871
ARKG SMFR SEMA4 203,932
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES 5,325
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS 2,935
ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 7,856
ARKG ZY ZYMERGEN 2,601
ARKK FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS 292,854
ARKK SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION 273,629
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 5,190
ARKK SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH 18,900
ARKK TSP TUSIMPLE 1,970
ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 455
ARKQ PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 294,500
ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 10,588
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED 116,408
ARKQ KMTUY KOMATSU 28,711
ARKQ BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY 22,603
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION 11,547
ARKW FTCH FARFETCH 366,216
ARKW GENI GENIUS SPORTS 84,860
ARKW KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II 33,367
ARKW LPSN LIVEPERSON 1,001


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

This Analyst Loves 4 BDC Stocks to Buy Now Paying Huge, Dependable Dividends

