Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Nearly 700,000 Shares of Palantir

A couple of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge purchases on Friday. Specifically, these funds bought nearly 700,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), as the price of the funds gained about 1% on the day. Note that these ETFs are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) purchased 389,496 shares of Palantir, and ARK Autonomous & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 294,500 shares. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $16.4 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The share price of these funds is up more than 30% in the past year .
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Shares Traded
|ARKF
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|389,496
|ARKF
|PATH
|UIPATH
|54,779
|ARKG
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|105,042
|ARKG
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|34,871
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|203,932
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES
|5,325
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS
|2,935
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|7,856
|ARKG
|ZY
|ZYMERGEN
|2,601
|ARKK
|FATE
|FATE THERAPEUTICS
|292,854
|ARKK
|SRNG
|SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION
|273,629
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|5,190
|ARKK
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH
|18,900
|ARKK
|TSP
|TUSIMPLE
|1,970
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|455
|ARKQ
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|294,500
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|10,588
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|116,408
|ARKQ
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU
|28,711
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|22,603
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION
|11,547
|ARKW
|FTCH
|FARFETCH
|366,216
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|84,860
|ARKW
|KVSB
|KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION II
|33,367
|ARKW
|LPSN
|LIVEPERSON
|1,001
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.