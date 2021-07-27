Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 100,000 Shares of Disney

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 100,000 shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Monday, as the price of this ETF was up less than 1% in Monday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 102,929 shares of Disney. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $18.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKW is up 60% over the past 52 weeks.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|PATH
|UiPath
|92,655
|ARKF
|Z
|Zillow
|160,633
|ARKF
|TDOC
|Teladoc Health
|250,353
|ARKF
|STNE
|StoneCo
|208,229
|ARKF
|OPEN
|Opendoor Technologies
|583,672
|ARKF
|COIN
|Coinbase Global
|113,043
|ARKF
|FTCH
|Farfetch
|242,823
|ARKG
|VERV
|Verve Therapeutics
|19,276
|ARKG
|SGFY
|Signify Health
|99,700
|ARKG
|RPTX
|Repare Therapeutics
|4,175
|ARKG
|QSI
|Quantum-Si
|506,400
|ARKG
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|109,825
|ARKG
|ACCD
|Accolade
|81,704
|ARKG
|IONS
|Ionis Pharmaceutical
|182,409
|ARKK
|PATH
|UiPath
|32,456
|ARKK
|U
|Unity Software
|140,671
|ARKK
|PACB
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|255,299
|ARKK
|FATE
|Fate Therapeutics
|85,505
|ARKQ
|TSP
|TuSimple
|30,442
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|Blade Air Mobility
|116,400
|ARKQ
|MGA
|Magna International
|85,855
|ARKW
|VUZI
|Vuzix
|55,485
|ARKW
|RBLX
|Roblox
|180,341
|ARKW
|KVSB
|Khosla Venture Acquisition II
|71,276
|ARKW
|DKNG
|DraftKings
|137,480
|ARKW
|DIS
|Walt Disney
|102,929
|ARKX
|LMT
|Lockheed Martin
|4,044
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.