Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 100,000 Shares of Disney

Chris Lange
July 27, 2021 9:10 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 100,000 shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Monday, as the price of this ETF was up less than 1% in Monday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 102,929 shares of Disney. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $18.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKW is up 60% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF PATH UiPath 92,655
ARKF Z Zillow 160,633
ARKF TDOC Teladoc Health 250,353
ARKF STNE StoneCo 208,229
ARKF OPEN Opendoor Technologies 583,672
ARKF COIN Coinbase Global 113,043
ARKF FTCH Farfetch 242,823
ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 19,276
ARKG SGFY Signify Health 99,700
ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 4,175
ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 506,400
ARKG PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 109,825
ARKG ACCD Accolade 81,704
ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceutical 182,409
ARKK PATH UiPath 32,456
ARKK U Unity Software 140,671
ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 255,299
ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 85,505
ARKQ TSP TuSimple 30,442
ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 116,400
ARKQ MGA Magna International 85,855
ARKW VUZI Vuzix 55,485
ARKW RBLX Roblox 180,341
ARKW KVSB Khosla Venture Acquisition II 71,276
ARKW DKNG DraftKings 137,480
ARKW DIS Walt Disney 102,929
ARKX LMT Lockheed Martin 4,044


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

ALSO READ: S&P 500 Dividend Yield Lowest in 20 Years: 5 Blue Chips to Buy Now With Huge Dividends

Read more: Investing, ARKW, DIS, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/23

5 Sizzling Buy-Rated Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big-Time Upside Potential

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/22

5 Highest Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates...