Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 100,000 Shares of Disney

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 100,000 shares of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Monday, as the price of this ETF was up less than 1% in Monday’s session. These funds are up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) added 102,929 shares of Disney. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $18.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKW is up 60% over the past 52 weeks.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF PATH UiPath 92,655 ARKF Z Zillow 160,633 ARKF TDOC Teladoc Health 250,353 ARKF STNE StoneCo 208,229 ARKF OPEN Opendoor Technologies 583,672 ARKF COIN Coinbase Global 113,043 ARKF FTCH Farfetch 242,823 ARKG VERV Verve Therapeutics 19,276 ARKG SGFY Signify Health 99,700 ARKG RPTX Repare Therapeutics 4,175 ARKG QSI Quantum-Si 506,400 ARKG PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 109,825 ARKG ACCD Accolade 81,704 ARKG IONS Ionis Pharmaceutical 182,409 ARKK PATH UiPath 32,456 ARKK U Unity Software 140,671 ARKK PACB Pacific Biosciences of California 255,299 ARKK FATE Fate Therapeutics 85,505 ARKQ TSP TuSimple 30,442 ARKQ BLDE Blade Air Mobility 116,400 ARKQ MGA Magna International 85,855 ARKW VUZI Vuzix 55,485 ARKW RBLX Roblox 180,341 ARKW KVSB Khosla Venture Acquisition II 71,276 ARKW DKNG DraftKings 137,480 ARKW DIS Walt Disney 102,929 ARKX LMT Lockheed Martin 4,044



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

