Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/14

ARK Invest funds were crushed on Wednesday while the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 were cruised higher. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund down 0.9%, while ARKG did the worst, down about 3.7%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 14, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 872,754 shares of Pure Storage, Sell 85,913 shares of Novartis, Sell 88,392 shares of Iovance, & Sell 13,593 shares of CareDX.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 320,708 shares of Tencent & Sell 614,114 shares of Pure Storage.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 37,241 shares of Raven Industries.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 21,758 shares of DocuSign, Sell 84,141 shares of Huya, & Sell 291,848 shares of Opendoor Technologies.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Sell VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 22,747 ARKG Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 872,754 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 85,913 ARKG Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 88,392 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 1,146 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 13,595 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 320,708 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 614,114 ARKQ Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 37,241 ARKW Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 21,758 ARKW Sell HUYA HUYA INC 84,141 ARKW Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 290,848 ARKW Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 41,435 ARKW Sell ROKU ROKU INC 16,959 ARKW Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 80,554

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.