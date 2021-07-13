Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 700,000 Shares of Pure Storage

Chris Lange
July 13, 2021 9:35 am

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 700,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Monday, as the share price of these funds traded down around 1% in the day’s session. Their share prices have greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 600,644 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $13.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKG is up 60% over the past 52 weeks, and ARKK is up 57%.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF JD JD.Com 66,600
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 1,775
ARKG PSTG Pure Storage 100,000
ARKG CDNA CareDx 500
ARKG BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 154,834
ARKK TCEHY Tencent Holdings 352,991
ARKK PSTG Pure Storage 600,644
ARKK NVS Novartis 120,883
ARKW HUYA Huya 656,488
ARKW LC LendingClub 140,855
ARKW OPEN Opendoor Technologies 198,519
ARKW PYPL Paypal Holdings 43,302
ARKW ROKU Roku 20,600


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Read more: Investing, ARKG, ARKK, PSTG, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

