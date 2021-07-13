Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 700,000 Shares of Pure Storage

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 700,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Monday, as the share price of these funds traded down around 1% in the day’s session. Their share prices have greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage, while ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 600,644 shares. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $13.2 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKG is up 60% over the past 52 weeks, and ARKK is up 57%.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.Com
|66,600
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|1,775
|ARKG
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|100,000
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CareDx
|500
|ARKG
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|154,834
|ARKK
|TCEHY
|Tencent Holdings
|352,991
|ARKK
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|600,644
|ARKK
|NVS
|Novartis
|120,883
|ARKW
|HUYA
|Huya
|656,488
|ARKW
|LC
|LendingClub
|140,855
|ARKW
|OPEN
|Opendoor Technologies
|198,519
|ARKW
|PYPL
|Paypal Holdings
|43,302
|ARKW
|ROKU
|Roku
|20,600
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.