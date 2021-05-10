Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells For 5/10

The broad markets took a dip to start out the week and the whole family of ARK Invest ETFs turned lower as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group down around 2.6%, while ARKG saw the worst of it with the ETF down close to 6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Sells that ARK Invest executed on May 10, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 87,550 shares of Apple & Sell 45,900 shares of SilverGate Capital.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 464,000 shares of Roche, Sell 260,876 shares of Takeda Pharma, & Sell 198,800 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 1,203,800 shares of KE Holdings, Sell 148,000 shares of Synopsys, Sell 261,500 shares of Huya, & Sell 355,375 shares of Baidu.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 557,955 shares of Virgin Galactic & Sell 29,405 shares of Komatsu.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 643,378 shares of Pure Storage, Sell 1,617,801 shares of Opendoor Technologies, & Sell 108,346 shares of Baidu.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SELLS TODAY

Fund Date Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 315,600 ARKF Sell AAPL APPLE INC 87,560 ARKF Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 45,900 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 464,000 ARKG Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 37,609 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 260,876 ARKG Sell SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 198,800 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 59,423 ARKK Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 1,203,800 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 52,004 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 148,000 ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 40,108 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 136,400 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 254,712 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 261,500 ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 355,375 ARKQ Sell TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 16,857 ARKQ Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 557,955 ARKQ Sell KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 29,405 ARKW Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 643,378 ARKW Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,617,801 ARKW Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 108,346 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 105,162 ARKW Sell ADYEY ADYEN NV 38,963

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.