Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Nike, Raytheon and More of Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the markets were making a handy recovery from Wednesday’s sell-off. The squeeze on tech stocks was being felt again, as the Nasdaq lagged both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average. The Nasdaq was up closer to 0.6%, while the other two major averages were up over 1%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included Baker Hughes, Boeing, Cisco, Coinbase, Deere and more.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT): Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $384 price target. The shares traded near $388 on Thursday, in a 52-week trading range of $319.81 to $417.62. The consensus price target is $428.41.

Lowe’s Co. Inc. (NYSE: LOW): Oppenheimer upgraded its Perform rating to Outperform with a $235 price target. The shares were changing hands at around $200 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $106.20 to $215.22. The consensus price target is $218.97.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT): Rosenblatt initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $301 price target. Shares were trading around $243, in the 52-week range of $175.68 to $263.19. The consensus price target is $290.47.

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $150 price target. The stock traded near $134 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $84.11 to $147.95. It has a consensus price target of $165.15.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY): Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $52 from $28. The stock traded near $41 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $9.85 to $63.04. It has a consensus price target of $32.00.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG): Evercore ISI upgraded it to Outperform from In Line and has a $30 price target. On Thursday, the stock traded around $17. The 52-week trading range is $13.39 to $29.53. Its consensus analyst target is $28.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX): Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Equal Weight rating and an $87 price target. The stock traded near $83 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $51.13 to $87.04. It has a consensus price target of $94.24.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $38 price target. The stock traded near $32 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $13.70 to $32.87. It has a consensus price target of $30.62.

