Chewy, Brinker, Cleveland-Cliffs, Nvidia and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets saw a loss across the board. Each of the major averages had been holding near an all-time high, but now it seems that some investors are taking profits. Despite this pullback, oil managed to push higher on the day.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Thursday that included Beyond Meat, Charles Schwab, Deere, Etsy and more.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI): Aegis Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $26 price target. The shares traded near $17 on Thursday, in a 52-week trading range of $16.50 to $22.91.

Beachbody Co. Inc. (NYSE: BODY): Robert Baird started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $16 price target. The stock was changing hands around $9 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $8.56 to $18.20.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT): Wedbush started coverage with an Outperform rating and an $81 price target. The stock traded near $60 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $20.72 to $78.33. It has a consensus price target of $77.76.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY): Needham initiated coverage with a Hold rating. The stock traded near $80 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $45.25 to $120.00. It has a consensus price target of $97.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF): Argus started coverage with a Buy rating and a $26 price target. Shares were trading at around $21, in the 52-week range of $4.92 to $24.77. The consensus price target is $26.42.

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN): RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage with a Sector Perform rating and a $25 price target. On Thursday, the stock traded around $24. The 52-week trading range is $13.13 to $28.42. The consensus price target is $29.55.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA): Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $925 from $700. The stock was changing hands around $803 a share on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $391.08 to $835.00.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK): Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $150 price target. The stock traded near $91 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $38.52 to $128.50. It has a consensus price target of $129.00.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC): Exane BNP Paribas started it with an Underperform rating and a $7 price target. The stock traded near $8 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $7.16 to $16.08. It has a consensus price target of $10.95.

