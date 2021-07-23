Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/23

ARK Invest funds were mixed again to close out the week, but still saw some very favorable days midweek. ARKW performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 1.3%, while ARKG did the worst, down about 0.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 23, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 32,324 shares of Roche, Sell 242,578 shares of Novartis, Sell 28,497 shares of Castle Bio, & Sell 53,452 shares of CareDx.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 59,042 shares of Roku, Sell 39,242 shares of DocuSign, & Sell 2,033,197 shares of KE Holdings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 13,384 shares of BYD & Sell 7,083 shares of NXP Semiconductors.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 28,000 shares of KE Holdings & Sell 92,530 shares of Nintendo.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 32,324 ARKG Sell ABBV ABBVIE INC 7,400 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 242,578 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 28,497 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 7,194 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 53,452 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 63,100 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 216 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 350 ARKK Sell ROKU ROKU INC 59,042 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 134 ARKK Sell TWST TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP 5,672 ARKK Sell DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 39,242 ARKK Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 19,665 ARKK Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 2,033,197 ARKQ Sell BYDDY BYD CO LTD 13,384 ARKQ Sell NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 7,083 ARKQ Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 900 ARKW Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 28,000 ARKW Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 92,530 ARKW Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,500

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.