Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/23

ARK Invest funds were again mixed on Friday even as the broad markets pushed higher to close out the week. ARKW performed the best out of the group, up 1.3% on the day, while ARKG lagged the rest of the group, down about 0.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 23, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 294,054 shares of Quantum-Si, Buy 30,734 shares of Accolade, Buy 88,576 shares of Verve Therapeutics, & Buy 198,270 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 982,205 shares of Twitter, Buy 80,566 shares of UiPath, & Buy 74,121 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 201,989 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 122,828 shares of DraftKings, Buy 89,500 shares of Khosla Ventures, & Buy 255,581 shares of Twitter.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 294,054 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 30,734 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 88,576 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 198,270 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 107,914 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 58,244 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 23,749 ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 982,205 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 80,566 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 265,173 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 74,121 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 201,989 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 122,828 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 89,500 ARKW Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 255,581

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.