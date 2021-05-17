Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 5/17

The broad markets dipped to start out the week and the family of ARK Invest ETFs all posted losses on the day. ARKG performed the best out of the group down about 0.2%, while ARKW lagged the rest of the group down 1.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Sells that ARK Invest executed on May 17, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 212,337 shares of Guidewire Software, Sell 188,455 shares of Apple, & Sell 301,200 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 51,375 shares of Vertex Pharma, Sell 96,982 shares of Bristol-Myers, & Sell 6,943 shares of Pluristem.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 184,227 shares of KE Holdings, Sell 49,310 shares of LendingTree, & Sell 81,471 shares of Synopsys.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 6,600 shares of AutoDesk & Sell 44,162 shares of Paccar.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 70,535 shares of Hubspot & Sell 156,192 shares of Agora.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 1,000 shares of Virgin Galactic, Sell 2,234 shares of Teledyne Tech, & Sell 2,000 shares of Workhorse.

Check out all the Sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell GWRE GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC 212,337 ARKF Sell AAPL APPLE INC 188,455 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 301,200 ARKF Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 43 ARKF Sell MKTX MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC 100 ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 51,375 ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 170 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 96,982 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 6,943 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 475 ARKK Sell ONVO ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC 7,900 ARKK Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 184,227 ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 1,147 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 49,310 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 81,471 ARKK Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 161 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 9,910 ARKQ Sell GLEO GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP 897 ARKQ Sell ADSK AUTODESK INC 6,600 ARKQ Sell PCAR PACCAR INC 44,162 ARKW Sell HUBS HUBSPOT INC 70,535 ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 156,192 ARKX Sell SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC 1,000 ARKX Sell TDY TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 2,234 ARKX Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 2,000

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.