Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 5/17

The broad markets dipped to start out the week and the family of ARK Invest ETFs all posted losses on the day. ARKG performed the best out of the group down about 0.2%, while ARKW lagged the rest of the group down 1.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Sells that ARK Invest executed on May 17, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Buys that took place today.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 212,337 shares of Guidewire Software, Sell 188,455 shares of Apple, & Sell 301,200 shares of Yeahka.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 51,375 shares of Vertex Pharma, Sell 96,982 shares of Bristol-Myers, & Sell 6,943 shares of Pluristem.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 184,227 shares of KE Holdings, Sell 49,310 shares of LendingTree, & Sell 81,471 shares of Synopsys.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 6,600 shares of AutoDesk & Sell 44,162 shares of Paccar.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 70,535 shares of Hubspot & Sell 156,192 shares of Agora.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 1,000 shares of Virgin Galactic, Sell 2,234 shares of Teledyne Tech, & Sell 2,000 shares of Workhorse.
Check out all the Sells here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Sell
|GWRE
|GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC
|212,337
|ARKF
|Sell
|AAPL
|APPLE INC
|188,455
|ARKF
|Sell
|9923HK
|YEAHKA LTD
|301,200
|ARKF
|Sell
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|43
|ARKF
|Sell
|MKTX
|MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC
|100
|ARKG
|Sell
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|51,375
|ARKG
|Sell
|TMO
|THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC
|170
|ARKG
|Sell
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO
|96,982
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|6,943
|ARKG
|Sell
|PHR
|PHREESIA INC
|475
|ARKK
|Sell
|ONVO
|ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC
|7,900
|ARKK
|Sell
|BEKE
|KE HOLDINGS INC
|184,227
|ARKK
|Sell
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|1,147
|ARKK
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|49,310
|ARKK
|Sell
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC
|81,471
|ARKK
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|161
|ARKK
|Sell
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|9,910
|ARKQ
|Sell
|GLEO
|GALILEO ACQUISITION CORP
|897
|ARKQ
|Sell
|ADSK
|AUTODESK INC
|6,600
|ARKQ
|Sell
|PCAR
|PACCAR INC
|44,162
|ARKW
|Sell
|HUBS
|HUBSPOT INC
|70,535
|ARKW
|Sell
|API
|AGORA INC
|156,192
|ARKX
|Sell
|SPCE
|VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC
|1,000
|ARKX
|Sell
|TDY
|TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC
|2,234
|ARKX
|Sell
|WKHS
|WORKHORSE GROUP INC
|2,000
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.