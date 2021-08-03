Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 150,000 Shares of Square

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. This fund parted with over 150,000 shares of Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ) on Monday, as the price of this ETF gained about 1% in the session. Note that this fund is still up over 100% in the last year.
Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 158,235 shares of Square. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $43.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 53% in the last year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|SCHW
|Charles Schwab
|961
|ARKF
|SNAP
|Snap
|199,300
|ARKG
|CLLS
|Cellectis
|13,270
|ARKG
|PSTG
|Pure Storage
|85,623
|ARKG
|SEER
|Seer
|31,085
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|Roche
|121,136
|ARKG
|REGN
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|22,345
|ARKG
|NVS
|Novartis
|76,404
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|16,099
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|52,900
|ARKK
|IOVA
|Iovance Biotherapeutics
|190,680
|ARKK
|SQ
|Square
|158,235
|ARKQ
|JD
|JD.Com
|132,695
|ARKQ
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|11,344
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|42,446
|ARKQ
|PCAR
|Paccar
|5,713
|ARKQ
|BZ
|Kanzhun
|296
|ARKW
|BZ
|Kanzhun
|291
|ARKW
|JD
|JD.Com
|191
|ARKW
|TTD
|Trade Desk
|282,943
|ARKW
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|291
|ARKW
|SQ
|Square
|43,859
|ARKW
|PDD
|Pinduoduo
|97
|ARKX
|NVDA
|Nvidia
|7,665
|ARKX
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|25
|ARKX
|TRMB
|Trimble
|21,539
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.