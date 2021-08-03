Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 150,000 Shares of Square

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. This fund parted with over 150,000 shares of Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ) on Monday, as the price of this ETF gained about 1% in the session. Note that this fund is still up over 100% in the last year.

Specifically, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 158,235 shares of Square. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $43.1 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 53% in the last year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF SCHW Charles Schwab 961 ARKF SNAP Snap 199,300 ARKG CLLS Cellectis 13,270 ARKG PSTG Pure Storage 85,623 ARKG SEER Seer 31,085 ARKG RHHBY Roche 121,136 ARKG REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 22,345 ARKG NVS Novartis 76,404 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 16,099 ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 52,900 ARKK IOVA Iovance Biotherapeutics 190,680 ARKK SQ Square 158,235 ARKQ JD JD.Com 132,695 ARKQ TCEHY Tencent 11,344 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 42,446 ARKQ PCAR Paccar 5,713 ARKQ BZ Kanzhun 296 ARKW BZ Kanzhun 291 ARKW JD JD.Com 191 ARKW TTD Trade Desk 282,943 ARKW TCEHY Tencent 291 ARKW SQ Square 43,859 ARKW PDD Pinduoduo 97 ARKX NVDA Nvidia 7,665 ARKX RAVN Raven Industries 25 ARKX TRMB Trimble 21,539



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

