Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/27

ARK Invest funds started out the week on a negative note despite the broad markets edging higher. Part of this drop could be attributed to Chinese markets taking the plunge as well. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 1.6% on the day, while ARKF lagged the rest of the group, down about 2.9%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 27, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 89,140 shares of Zilliow, Buy 89,815 shares of Teladoc, Buy 340,424 shares of UiPath, Buy 1,104,611 shares of Opendoor Technologies, Buy 330,399 shares of Farfetch, & Buy 279,180 shares of StoneCo.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 407,400 shares of Quantum-Si, Buy 466,891 shares of Pacific Bio, Buy 226,500 shares of Signify Health, Buy 88,993 shares of Ionis Pharma, & Buy 118,300 shares of Accolade.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 96,037 shares of Fate Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 94,918 shares of Unity Software, Buy 281,457 shares of Blade Air Mobility, Buy 405,333 shares of TuSimple, & Buy 36,613 shares of Iridium Communications.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 167,540 shares of Zillow Group, Buy 222,300 shares of Unity Softare, Buy 89,288 shares of Teladoc, Buy 151,161 shares of Roblox, Buy 232,372 shares of DraftKings, & Buy 48,071 shares of Etsy.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 14.562 shares of Aerovironment, Buy 71,488 shares of Markforged, & Buy 87,129 shares of Unity Software. Buy 14,562 shares of Aerovironment, Buy 71,488 shares of Markforged, & Buy 87,129 shares of Unity Software.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 89,140 ARKF Buy SHOP SHOPIFY INC 6,000 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 89,815 ARKF Buy PATH UIPATH INC 340,424 ARKF Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,104,611 ARKF Buy MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 5,900 ARKF Buy FTCH FARFETCH LTD 330,399 ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 279,180 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 407,400 ARKG Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 466,891 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 226,500 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 88,993 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 45,936 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 42,819 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 118,300 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 17,286 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 96,037 ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 94,918 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 281,457 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 405,333 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 36,613 ARKW Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 167,540 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 213,442 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 222,300 ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 89,288 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 151,161 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 200,998 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 73,079 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 232,372 ARKW Buy ETSY ETSY INC 48,071 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 14,562 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 71,488 ARKX Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 87,129

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.