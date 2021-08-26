Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/26

Markets turned lower on Thursday as investors are eyeing the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium coming this weekend. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 retreated from all-time highs and ARK funds followed suit. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund down 0.2%, while ARKW did the worst, down 1.7% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 26, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 252,800 shares of Yeahka & Sell 638,800 shares of Zhonghan.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 29,000 shares of Bristol-Myers, Sell 32,600 shares of Roche, & Sell 20,000 shares of Seer.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 144,340 shares of Nanostring, Sell 38,500 shares of Nintendo, Sell 71,593 shares of Sea, & Sell 302,190 shares of Iovance Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 46,900 shares of Alibaba & Sell 10,000 shares of Exone.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 32,700 shares of LendingClub, Sell 31,041 shares of Okta, & Sell 21,732 shares of Square.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 9,167 shares of Trimble

Check out all the sells here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell 4477JP BASE INC 22,900.00 ARKF Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 131.00 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 252,800.00 ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 638,800.00 ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 29,000.00 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 15,505.00 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 32,600.00 ARKG Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 400.00 ARKG Sell SEER SEER INC 20,000.00 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 144,340.00 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 38,500.00 ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 71,593.00 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 302,190.00 ARKQ Sell BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 46,900.00 ARKQ Sell XONE EXONE CO/THE 10,000.00 ARKW Sell LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 32,700.00 ARKW Sell OKTA OKTA INC 31,041.00 ARKW Sell SQ SQUARE INC 21,732.00 ARKX Sell TRMB TRIMBLE INC 9,167.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.