Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 200,000 Shares of Snap

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 200,000 shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded down 0.6% in the day’s session. The ETF’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) parted with 198,442 shares of Snap. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $14.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 38% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the sales that took place across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF SCHW Charles Schwab 95 ARKF SNAP Snap 198,442 ARKF TCEHY Tencent 127,693 ARKG MCRB Seres Therapeutics 195,680 ARKG CLLS Cellectis 5,518 ARKG SEER Seer 14,000 ARKG RHHBY Roche 94,417 ARKG REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 22,000 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 1,500 ARKG NVS Novartis 143,100 ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 69,100 ARKQ BYDDY BYD 38,038 ARKQ TCEHY Tencent 1,486 ARKQ PCAR Paccar 840 ARKQ JD JD.Com 152,401 ARKQ BZ Kanzhun 94 ARKX RAVN Raven Industries 25



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

