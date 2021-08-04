Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 200,000 Shares of Snap

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 200,000 shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded down 0.6% in the day’s session. The ETF’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) parted with 198,442 shares of Snap. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $14.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 38% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the sales that took place across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|SCHW
|Charles Schwab
|95
|ARKF
|SNAP
|Snap
|198,442
|ARKF
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|127,693
|ARKG
|MCRB
|Seres Therapeutics
|195,680
|ARKG
|CLLS
|Cellectis
|5,518
|ARKG
|SEER
|Seer
|14,000
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|Roche
|94,417
|ARKG
|REGN
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|22,000
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|1,500
|ARKG
|NVS
|Novartis
|143,100
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|Nintendo
|69,100
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD
|38,038
|ARKQ
|TCEHY
|Tencent
|1,486
|ARKQ
|PCAR
|Paccar
|840
|ARKQ
|JD
|JD.Com
|152,401
|ARKQ
|BZ
|Kanzhun
|94
|ARKX
|RAVN
|Raven Industries
|25
