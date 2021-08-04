Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 200,000 Shares of Snap

Chris Lange
August 4, 2021 8:25 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 200,000 shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded down 0.6% in the day’s session. The ETF’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) parted with 198,442 shares of Snap. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $14.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 38% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the sales that took place across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF SCHW Charles Schwab 95
ARKF SNAP Snap 198,442
ARKF TCEHY Tencent 127,693
ARKG MCRB Seres Therapeutics 195,680
ARKG CLLS Cellectis 5,518
ARKG SEER Seer 14,000
ARKG RHHBY Roche 94,417
ARKG REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 22,000
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 1,500
ARKG NVS Novartis 143,100
ARKK NTDOY Nintendo 69,100
ARKQ BYDDY BYD 38,038
ARKQ TCEHY Tencent 1,486
ARKQ PCAR Paccar 840
ARKQ JD JD.Com 152,401
ARKQ BZ Kanzhun 94
ARKX RAVN Raven Industries 25


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

