Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/31

The broad markets closed lower on Tuesday but actually ended the market on a fairly positive note. ARK funds slid lower as well with one big exception. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 0.8%, while ARKK did the worst, down 0.6% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 31, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 5,879 shares of MercadoLibre, Sell 22,452 shares of Sea, Sell 896,500 shares of Zhongan, & Sell 400,800 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 142,994 shares of Novartis, Sell 20,248 shares of Cellectis, & Sell 229,100 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 129,897 shares of Nintendo, Sell 34,968 shares of Sea, Sell 576,762 shares of Seres Therapeutics, & Sell 107,050 shares of Iovance Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 2,888 shares of Intuitive Surgical & Sell 58,259 shares of Nvidia.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 4,609 shares of Mercado Libre.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES.

Check out all the sells here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 5,879.00 ARKF Sell SE SEA LTD 22,452.00 ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 896,500.00 ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 400,800.00 ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 142,994.00 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 20,248.00 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 13,833.00 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 229,100.00 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 129,897.00 ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 34,968.00 ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 576,762.00 ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 107,050.00 ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 49,208.00 ARKQ Sell ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 2,888.00 ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 58,259.00 ARKW Sell MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 4,609.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.